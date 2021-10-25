Champs V33nus, Wise have this message for former team turned finals foe

WITH THREE finals appearances, ONIC PH has an undeniable amount of history under their belt when it comes to the MPL-PH.

But with yesterday’s Season 8 grand finals faceoff versus Blacklist International, a bit of that history became personal, as two Blacklist veterans — Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario — came face to face with the team that had released them just prior to Season 7.

Before their matchup, V33nus expressed his excitement at facing Onic in the season’s last showdown.

What does he feel now after their resounding victory?

Blacklist captains speak out about former team Onic

“Syempre, unang-una, congratulations! I'm really happy na nakaabot kayo sa Grand Finals,” OhMyV33nus told Spin.ph at the championship press conference.

Wise, meanwhile, reflected on how much things had passed since the duo had led Onic (and its predecessor, Dream High Gaming.

“Masaya kami dahil naging part rin kami ng Onic, and syempre, yung professional player kami ng Onic dati, at sobrang laking growth na nabigay sa amin nung player kami ng Onic,” said Wise.

Del Rosario won the hearts of Blacklist fans during the championships, when the emotional jungler visibly broke down in tears during their celebration victory.

For the MPL veteran, their 4-1 win over Onic PH was not tinged by any sort of feeling of revenge.

“Naging part kami ng Onic talaga, kaya sobrang thankful kami na nag-grow kami doon sa Onic,’ he said. “[Pero] thank you sa Blacklist dahil mas nag-grow kami dito sa Blacklist.”

Wise also quipped: “Masaya ako ngayon na dalawa kami sa grand finals na naglaban, pero mas masaya ako na nanalo kami. Pero masaya din ako na sila yung kalaban sa finals.”

Both the champions and the runner-ups will be bannering the country at Mobile Legends’ M3 world series at the end of the year. OhMyV33nus is looking forward to that.

“Dalawang teams tayo na makasama sa M3,” the team captain enthused. “Congratulations!”

