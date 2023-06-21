Blacklist loans Super Red to Malaysia, acquires Hadess for ESL Pro Series

THERE'S NO BREAK for Blacklist International as they already unveiled their roster for the upcoming ESL Snapdragon Pro Series, which will commence on June 25.

This could be a time for the Codebreakers to experiment on their roster as MDL player Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto will join the main staples, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, Salic "Hadji" Imam, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse.

However there was one notable MPL player that was revealed to play for the Codebreakers. Enter Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro aka Jannaqt. Prior to his arrival to Blacklist, Hadess was a part of the Geek Slate squad that punctured their way to their very first MPL Indonesia playoff run in Season 11.

His arrival could signal Blacklist's desire to widen their options in the jungle role.

Given their roster announcement, Blacklist will surely rest the V33Wise tandem of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who have been grinding with the Codebreakers since Season 10. Will they officially take their leave for Season 12 onwards?

It's Super Red in Malaysia

Meanwhile the Codebreakers likewise made an announcement that Jon Redick "Super Red" Bordeos will be taking his talents to Malaysia with the Red Giants.

Together with Coach Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado, Super Red will try to forge a new beginning in Malaysia. Red was the previous starting gold laner for Blacklist in Season 11, only for Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales to take over his slot.

Given his loan status, it is unsure if he will return to Blacklist after the ESL event or if he will permanently join the Malaysian squad.

Besides Red, Blacklist announced the departure of Steve “Steve” Calunuran from their MDL roster.