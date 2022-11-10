Blacklist, Smart Omega to fight for country glory against Chinese CODM teams

PHILIPPINE CODM teams Blacklist Ultimate and Smart Omega are set to represent the Philippines and Southeast Asia in the first-ever Call of Duty Mobile: Fall Invitational (CDFI) 2022.

The two powerhouse teams from PH are part of the 8-team pool from Garena (SEA) which also includes ALMGHTY (Singapore), Huntsmen (Malaysia), DG Esports and ABC Esports (Indonesia), WDC Freeslot (Thailand), and ChangeWorld (Taiwan).

They will go up against eight teams from Call of Duty Masters: China (CDM) encompassing Wolves Esports, QingJiu Club (Q9), Douyu Gaming (DYG), FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), AllGamers Esports Club (AG), Tales of Eastern Gaming (TOE), KZ Esports, and Weibo Gaming.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams, each playing in best of three, single round robin matches for the group stage on November 10-13.

2021 CODM Eastern World Champions Blacklist Ultimate are slotted at Group A with two-time CDM Champions QingJiu Club (Q9), Malaysian champion Huntsmen and KZ Esports.

On the other hand, 2022 Garena Qualifiers runner-up and 2022 CODM World Champs delegate Smart Omega will go up against 2022 CDM 3rd placer Douyu Gaming, 2022 CDM 4th placer FunPlus Phoenix and Thailand champion WDC Freeslot in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the playoffs to be played on November 17-20. The matches then will be played on best of seven format on a single bracket elimination.

CDFI will have a prize pool of $65,000 (approximately 3.7 million pesos) and will likely serve as a practice ground for PH bet Smart Omega in preparation of the 2022 CODM World Championship this December 15-18 at Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.