Commanding 3-1 win over Omega catapults Blacklist to third straight finals

AFTER NUMEROUS battles between these two major rivals, it all boiled down to one series that would ultimately decide on who goes home and who proceeds to the Grand Finale.

And the final chapter was written by Blacklist International as they avenged their upper bracket loss against Omega Esports with a commanding 3-1 series win.

MPL-PH Blacklist vs. Omega recap

MPL-PH Blacklist vs. Omega recap

The series was dominated by a back and forth affair between these two top notched teams. The Codebreakers dominated the first two games with their systematic approach, limiting Duane “Kelra” Pillas in both games.

Kelra struggled to have a foothold in Game 1 as Blacklist went guns blazing in limiting his early game. His Claude proved to be a major threat in Game 2 as his area-of-effect damage could stifle the ‘UBE’ strategy, but the zonal presence from Edward “EDWARD” Jay Dapadap and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna limited his output.

With momentum at their disposal, Blacklist could have steamrolled with a convincing 3-0 victory, as their zoning capabilities from their Popol and Kupa, Paquito, and Chou forced Omega in unwanted teamfights.

But all of this changed in the 13th minute, where the SEA Kings capitalized on their teamfight capabilities and their mobility as they were able to kill V33nus’ Popol and Kupa, allowing Omega to dictate the final clash.

Omega’s momentum carried on through the next game as they took a page from RSG’s gameplan by limiting Salic "Hadji" Imam and OhMyV33nus’ movement, and stalling Kiel “OHEB” Soriano on the toplane.

Their dominant early game could’ve forced a decider, but Blacklist’s ability to dissect Kelra turned the tables, allowing them to secure a come from behind victory.

Their victory has given them an M3 World Championships slot and a chance to clash against V33nus’ previous team, Onic PH in the Grand Finale. V33nus even expressed his excitement in going up against his former team.

OhMyV33nus looking forward to Blacklist vs. Onic finals

“Actually ako I’m super happy noong nakapasok sila sa Grand Finals noong natalo nila Omega, kase personally ever since mag-start yung Season, week 1, week 2, alam ko na kung gaano sila nag-dominate. Alam ko na kaagad na it’s really Onic Time. I’m actually excited!” he said.

V33 also explained the team’s decision to ban Lancelot, Ling, and Hayabusa, who had been Raizen’s signature heroes.

“Actually nag-base kami kung anong nangyari sa matchup namin noong upper bracket at yung matchup nila against Onic and nakita namin na medyo paulit-ulit yung ginagamit niya."

He mentioned that they capitalized on Raizen's inexperience in playing on a LAN event.

"And knowing na on-site yung event ngayon kami may kailangan kaming I-target na isang player which is si Raizen and alam namin na si Raizen hindi pa naka-encounter ng ganitong setup na tournament."

