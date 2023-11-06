Tryke Gutierrez on M5 video: 'Let's focus on what we can control'

UPON WATCHING THE M5 World Championship promotional video, Blacklist Agents had enough.

There were rants on social media as fans pondered as to why Blacklist International's M3 victory was excluded?

In response, Tier One and Blacklist International CEO Tryke Gutierrez published a TikTok video expressing his thoughts on the matter. Initially he was surprised with the output of the video.

"After kong panoorin yung video, kahit ako nagulat to be honest kasi para magkaroon ng isang video na M-history at wala man lang na kahit anong Blacklist clip, for me, 'Bakit ganoon? Ang labo naman talaga nun,' Yun yung part na hindi ko gets," started Tryke.

Given what he saw, Tryke could've immediately question their decision, but he remained civil and wanted to hear their point-of-view.

"Pero syempre I just wanted to be responsible in terms of reacting kasi kung magre-react ako based on the video that I saw basically is parang unfair naman yun for MOONTON so inalam ko internally with MOONTON kung ano ba talaga yung nangyari."

Why was V33Wise excluded in greatest player nominations?

During the greatest player nominations, fans were puzzled as to why Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario were omitted from the list despite the numerous accolades they attained.

So what did Tryke discover? He revealed what he learned from the developers regarding the M5 video.

"According to them the video was technically made daw for the greatest players. For the greatest players in particular, they gave us a heads up na hindi talaga nila i-involve yung V33Wise because of the promotional activities that they're doing with the brands that they're not comfortable with," explained the Blacklist CEO.

He emphasized: "We respected it because that was their decision."

MOONTON listed their criteria which stated: "Not involved in any illegal activities, including promotion or soliciting." Recently V33Wise has been promoting Rivalry.com, an online gambling website.

While he accepted the verdict from the developers, he questioned the timing of the video as it seemed out of touch with the M5 group draw.

"Nilabas kasi siya sa group draw and basically yun yung tingin ko na parang weird sa context na nangyari kasi bakit ka maglalabas ng ganun sa isang group draw ng M5 when doon lang pala yun sa individual players so I think that is what confused people," he reflected.

He further added: "Ako I'm not trying to defend MOONTON here obviously, sinasabi ko yung sinasabi nila pero para sa akin, for one, if that's the video for the greatest players then that is something I understand. Second, if that's a video for M5 then that's something that is not technically acceptable kasi parang ang weird na wala man lang Blacklist M3 doon."

Then it was highlighted that there's an extended version of the video which will be released soon.

"Pero sabi naman nila sa akin is, 'One it's not for that, second they have an extended version daw which they will post on social media."

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

Focusing on the output

With all that has been said, Tryke then discussed about the fans rambling on social media and criticizing MOONTON for their decision.

While he understood their sentiments, he shared how he felt.

"For me, how I take it as an owner of Blacklist is there are things that are within our control and then there are things that are not within our control. Whether it's promotional activities, whether it's awards, whether it's the recognition from whatever other entities out there. Ako those things I would try not to control because sila na iyun e," started the Tier One CEO.

He elaborated: "Whatever recognition they give to us, that's just a bonus for me, but what I can control is the recognition that people in the circle of Blacklist, the people who really cared about Blacklist."

"As long as you're giving the recognition, ok na sa amin iyon. As long as internally in the organization, we're giving the right recognition to the right people, rewarding them of what they deserve, I think ok na kami doon."

In the end, he believes in the value of getting things done.

"Like walang taong kayang mag-discredit ng magandang output at naniniwala ako doon. So for me rather than focusing on these things, I'd rather focus on ourselves for now to make sure that we're prepared for what is about to come."

Then when talking about the fans of the Codebreakers, he expressed the same sentiments while reminding them to remain civil.

"Sa atin mga agents, I get it na you're concerned but at the same time, let's not cross the line if we don't need to. So for me let's control what we can control, send us the feedback that we need so we can react on it so the feedback that you sent, sinabi ko na kay MOONTON."

"Hopefully they adjust. From there let's stay classy and show them that we're here to send you out those feedback, let's see if they're going to listen and focus on what we can control," reflected Tryke.

