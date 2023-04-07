Blacklist's Kuku apologizes for aggressive remarks on Kim0

AFTER AN INTENSE Maundy Thursday exchange between two Pinoy Dota 2 icons in Blacklist Rivalry's Carlo "Kuku" Palad and Execration's Kimuel "Kim0" Rodis, it was finally time to declare a ceasefire.

Kuku then published a video, apologizing to the community for the heated words.

"...Feeling ko lose-lose situation sa amin ni Kim0 yun so ang pinaka-latest doon is nagka-usap kami ni Kim0, nagkaisa kami and tinanggal ko na yung video ko," said the Blacklist offlaner. "Mare-realize mo e na tumatanda talaga e na may mali ka talagang reaction or comment."

Why Kuku went on the offensive?

As he went on, he clarified and explained why he had a negative reaction on Kim0's videos.

"Noong ginawa ko kase yung reaction video, hindi ko kase viniew yung video niya so rekta akong gumawa ng reaction video na hindi ko siya nare-review. So yung nakita niyo sa akin is initial reactions ko talaga siya na nakikita niyo emosyon ko na medyo aggressive and dapat pala kumalma muna ako bago mag-react."

In the end, Kuku promised that he would spend the rest of the Holy Week reflecting on his mistakes.

"Tao lang din ako nagkakamali and patuloy akong natututo araw-araw, kaya ngayong Holy Week ta-try ko mag-reflect and sana kayo din kase kailangan natin magbago para sa ikabubuti ng buhay e."

He added: "...Kase kasama yan para magma-mature and mag-grow talaga tayo e and yun talaga yung natutunan ko sa experience na ito. I promise to be open [on this] moving forward and maraming salamat sa sumusuporta kahit lose streak ang Blacklist."

Speaking about their losing streak, Blacklist has suffered blows against the likes of Talon, Execration, and SMG during the DPC SEA 2023 Tour 2: Division I. They finished 5th in the overall standings, failing to qualify to the Berlin Major.