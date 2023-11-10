Blacklist Rivalry signs Abed, Gabbi, and Carlo, en route to redemption

AFTER FAILING to qualify in The International 2023, Blacklist Rivalry decided to reforge with their new Filipino all-star lineup, dubbed as the Redeem Team 2.0.

With notable Filipino players namely Karl "Karl" Baldovino and Carlo "Kuku" Palad leaving the org, it was time for the team to acquire new players to fill the gaps.

Enter Abed "Abed" Yusop who has been grinding in the North American Dota 2 scene since 2019 with Evil Geniuses and Shopify Rebellion. Upon reaching American shores with Digital Chaos, Abed became the first player to reach 10,000 solo MMR back in 2017, and he would constantly break records in his pub matches in succeeding years.

Prior to his stint in the US, Abed once played in SEA under Execration and Fnatic. He was considered to be one of the most explosive midlaners in the scene. Now that he is back in familiar territory, will he be able to make his long awaited breakthrough?

Gabbi and Carlo are part of the Code

Besides Abed, Blacklist likewise acquired Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos, who was part of TNC's championship run in the MDL Chengdu Major back in 2019. He'll be taking over Damien "kpii" Chok's offlane spot.

In addition, the Codebreakers also attained Juan Carlo "Carlo" Manalo. Before using his real name, Carlo's initial IGN was BDz, who once played for Execration.

The new recruits will play alongside veterans Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto and Timothy "TIMS" Randrup.

With their new squad, Blacklist is hoping to make a statement especially now with the changes in the competitive Dota 2 format.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph