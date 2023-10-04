Blacklist Rivalry rebuilds and parts ways with Karl, Kpii, and Xepher

AFTER FAILING to secure their desired TI-slot, it was time for Blacklist's Dota 2 squad aka Blacklist Rivalry to make changes in their roster.

The team made an official announcement that the likes of Karl "Karl" Baldovino, Damien "kpii" Chok, and assistant coach Kenny "Xepher" Deo will no longer carry on their journey with the Codebreakers.

In their post, the org said: "Their contracts have come to an end and are not being renewed. Their contributions as part of Blacklist Rivalry will always be remembered and we will cherish the time we had together."

Uncertainty remains

Meanwhile other key members namely Carlo "Kuku" Palad, Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto, and Timothy "TIMS" Randrup have remained, though their tenure with the team remains a mystery.

It is likewise unsure if Rivalry will carry on with their role in supporting the team.

Prior to their announcement, Blacklist made leaps and strides in the SEA scene as they finally ended their DPC Major drought when they secured their slot in the Bali Major 2023 tournament.

The team entered The International 2023 Southeast Asia Qualifier and reached the finale only for them to lose 0-3 to Team SMG.

And with the recent announcement that Valve has decided to scrap the DPC format, things could reach an interesting turn for the Codebreakers.

