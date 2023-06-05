Blacklist Rivalry finally ends Dota 2 major drought, proceeds to Bali Major

THE DREAM has finally become a reality for Blacklist Rivalry.

After months of grinding, only for the all-Filipino ensemble to fail, a breakthrough moment happened for the Codebreakers in Dota 2 as they finally reached the Dota 2 majors.

For the first time in the organization's history, Blacklist will compete in the Dota Pro Circuit series going up against the best that the world has to offer as they will proceed to the Bali Major.

They managed to achieve their long awaited dream after finishing 2nd in the DPC SEA 2023 Tour 3: Division I tournament. In addition, the team also garnered 300 DPC points, giving them 380 points overall and a 20th place rank in the overall standings.

A long painful path

Prior to their Bali Major arrival, Blacklist kept on fighting for a major slot but only ended up with disappointments. A 4th place finish in the 1st Tour and a 5th place in the 2nd Tour were signs that team needed to make a change for them to finally go to the next stage.

There were even doubts centered on the likes of Carlo "Kuku" Palad regarding his longetivity and Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross Jr.'s coaching credentials. Drama even occurred between the former and Execration's Kimuel "Kim0" Rodis on YouTube.

But despite the lingering problems, Blacklist kept on with their campaign. The team opted to let go of Nico "eyyou" Barcelon to give way for Damien "kpii" Chok to join the squad. This eventually signalled that Blacklist will stray away from their all-Filipino dream, while Kuku will take a new role as a position 5 support.

And given the recent outcome, it seemed Tryke Gutierrez and company made the right acquisition. With the likes of Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto, Karl "Karl" Baldovino, kpii, Timothy "TIMS" Randrup, and Kuku, will the Codebreakers carry on with their momentum and secure their TI-slot?