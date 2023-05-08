Blacklist reveals reason behind controversial media interview dodge

IN LIGHT OF THE alleged accusations on Blacklist International dodging the post-match press interview after losing to ECHO PH in the grand finals, the organization released a public statement regarding the incident.

With social media critical on the Codebreakers' decision to ignore the media, Blacklist revealed the reasons why they decided to skip the press interviews.

In their post they said: "Due to the winner's interview session running longer than anticipated, our coaching staff and management made the decision to inform the league that we would forego this interview in order to allow our players to take their rest and dinner earlier."

Ultimately it was the management's decision to stray away from the interviews.

"This was a decision made solely by the management, and none of our players begged off from the post-match interview with the media. It was made with our team's fatigue, hunger, and overall wellbeing in mind."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Blacklist promises to own up

And due to this incident, Blacklist promises to establish a deeper connection with the media.

"However, we do recognize that as an organization, we need to do better by our media partners and friends. They are an important part of the esports ecosystem and we appreciate them helping us tell the story of our players and teams."

"We will ensure that there will be ample opportunities for interviews moving forward, whether we win or lose."

Meanwhile team captain, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna went to social media to reveal a screenshot regarding the incident.