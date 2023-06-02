Blacklist reflects on Rada Scars' impact on the team

ELRASEC "RADA SCARS" OCAMPO, one of the key figures of Blacklist International's dynasty has recently announced his official departure from the org.

As mentioned in his post he said: "Thank you Tier One Entertainment for the wonderful 4 years of my esports career. I've learned so much from everyone in this organization, and I am a better person for it. Thank you to all of you for your hard work, dedication, and support during my time here."

"Now, it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. I will always be grateful for the opportunity Tier One has given me, and I know that my time with them has prepared me well for whatever comes next."

His loss will definitely be felt by the Codebreakers given how he boosted the team's morale throughout the season, something that Coach Dexter "DEXSTAR" Alaba reflected in the interview with the press.

"Para sa amin, sobrang important ni Boss Rada...Simula Season 7, Season 8, Season 9, Season 10, Season 11, hanggang M3, tapos mga SEA Games...yung mga outside game namin na mga conflicts, siya kasi yung nakaka-resolve. Siya rin yung nakakapag-boost ng morale ng team,"

"Ngayon na umalis siya, ayun yung nawala sa amin," said Alaba.

And when digging deep into the memories with the team, DEXSTAR recounted that loss against BTK back in the M3 World Championship where Rada uplifted the team's spirits.

"Be at your best character!"

In the upper bracket clash where Blacklist were heavily favored over their North American counterparts, it was BTK who surprised the community stunning the Codebreakers and sending them to the lower bracket.

The loss rattled the defending MPL PH champs, and given the sudden dip in morale, it was Boss Rada's time to step up.

"Best example siguro noong natalo kami sa BTK. Ni-remind niya lang kami kung bakit kami nandoon, ano ba yung purpose namin sa M3. Isa yun na nag-boost ng morale namin after yung talo namin sa BTK."

And during that tumultuous period, it was Rada who inspired the team saying: "Be at your best character!"

It became a battlecry for the Codebreakers as they grinded their way in the lower brackets, sending the two Indonesian powerhouses (Onic Esports and RRQ Hoshi) out of contention.

Then when it came to the rematch against BTK, it was Blacklist who stood tall and pushed their way to the finale where they swept Onic PH 4-0.

And his legacy lived on especially in Season 10 where Rada was seen raising his hand and carrying the team's medals.

Boss Rada the businessman

For Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, this was a memorable moment given the hardships that Blacklist endured.

"Struggle din kase yun e," said the Blacklist jungler.

Now that he is no longer with the team, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap wished him the best of luck in his career.

"Good luck sa business mo, boss. Ingat ka lagi," said Edward.

It was hinted that Rada will now focus on his Internet Cafe and automobile business, where the team mentioned 'Rada's Cars.'