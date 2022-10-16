Blacklist International slams fake quote cards targeting Oheb, OhMyV33nus

WITH FALSE quote cards in Bahasa about Blacklist International's players spreading on social media, the Codebreakers were forced to issue a public statement.

"These quotes claim that our players and coaches have been belittling our fellow MPL teams in Indonesia," said the team's statement. "These are fabricated and misrepresent their character. Though they are opponents in-game, we have the utmost respect for these teams and their players.

"We are releasing this statement to officially confirm that these posts are untrue and to protect our players from the attacks they are wrongfully receiving online."

The organization encourages the community to be alert with regards to misleading information.

"We also encourage everyone to properly check their sources to avoid spreading misinformation."

In the comments section, they also reminded their community to remain civil.

"Agents, please avoid attacking anyone online over this issue. Let’s be better, and focus on correcting the misinformed instead."

Fabricated Blacklist Intnernational quotes translated

What did these fabricated quote cards say, exactly?

In one post from Instagram account cjee69, a false quote card showed a picture of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, along with a line calling out EVOS for their failure to reach the playoffs in MPL-ID.





"We want to meet EVOS in M4, because their coach said their roster is stronger than WORLD, but unfortunately they didn't pass [the] PLAYOFFS."

Another made-up post also used another picture of OhMy33nus, this time, mocking RRQ.

"The easiest opponent in the M-series in my opinion is only RRQ because in terms of the game, it's easy to read like a kindergarten. In fact, I'm more worried about fighting EVOS," said the fake quote.





Another viral quote card paired a picture of Kiel "Oheb" Soriano with another negative quote against EVOS and their gold laner, Hafizhan "Clover" Hidayatullah.

"EVOS deserves not to enter the playoffs because they're playing like elementary school children, especially Clover playing kek[W] bot," 'said' the fake OHEB.

