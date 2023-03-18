Blacklist International promotes SEA Games gold medalist Owl to MPL

AFTER SUFFERING from a string of defeats against the likes of ECHO PH, Bren Esports, and RSG Slate Philippines, Blacklist International decided to make moves during Season 11's regular season.

The team conducted two changes in their gold lane squad as Archer "Archer" Perez who is the Codebreakers' role player will now be taking his talents to the Mobile Legends Development League.

Replacing him will be SEA Games gold medalist and Blacklist Academy superstar, Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales. With Gonzales making the leap to the professional scene, this would ultimately pave the way for Kiel "Oheb" Soriano to be playing for Blacklist's MDL roster.

Owl's arrival wouldn't just only mean opportunities for Oheb as this could also hint that John Redick "Super Red" Bordeos might be making his final push in the professional league.

His recent Tweets might hint that he will also be demoted to the MDL.

"Thank you sa suporta niyo saken simula nung pagkapasok ko ng MPL at sa mga nam-ba-bash sa akin ok lang kahit ako nalang i-bash niyo. Huwag niyo na idamay yung team gagalingan ko nalang bukas vs TNC last game ko na din naman salamat guys!"

Would this last game mean that he'll end up in the MDL or will this mean that he will be taking a reserve role in the main roster? We'll just have to find out.