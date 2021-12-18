Dominant Blacklist International sends home bet EVOS SG packing

BLACKLIST International’s lower bracket run lives on as they eliminated Singaporean champions, EVOS SG out of M3 contention.

The entire series was a one-sided stomp as Blacklist easily dissected the hometown favorites with a 3-0 sweep. They'll next be facing BTK, the team that sent them to the lower bracket.

EVOS tried to aggressively take down Blacklist

Since Game 1, EVOS SG drafted a Mathilda and Hylos pick with the intent of negating Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Estes.

They even added a surprise with their Alice pick, perhaps following the plan laid out by BTK to execute a Blacklist counterattacking strategy inside the chokepoints.

They tried this tactic again in Game 2, only this time with their Benedetta and Hylos combo.

But the outcome remainef the same: Blacklist’s ‘UBE’ strategy reigned supreme as they were able to protect “The Queen” while deploying the usual ‘UBE’ antics.

Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap and Salic “Hadji” Imam zoned out key threats and set up Blacklist’s engagements, while the dual marksman tandem of Kiel “OHEB” Soriano and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario bursted them down.

In Game 3, EVOS tried to flip the switch with their Faramis pick but Blacklist was able to find the answer to his impact.

When the duration on Faramis' ult ended, Wise's Bane would lead the counterattack with his Deadly Catch ability, ultimately weakening EVOS' sustained teamfights.

The rematch with BTK

The loss against BTK forced Blacklist International on the lower bracket and Tier One owner and cosplayer, Alodia Gosiengfiao, expressed that the team's focus has shifted after their BTK loss.

“I think they’ve been doing amazing; I mean every game they’re taking it day-by-day. I mean they’re focusing on things behind the scenes after that first game against BTK," she said.

She added: "It really shook all of us and now they’re just focused on who their opponents are in a day.”

She even admitted that the team is determined to avenger their previous loss.

“Well I feel very happy for the team because they’ve been looking forward to this. I’m just happy that they’ll be going up against them so now they’re really preparing," she mused.

If ever the Codebreakers would reach the finals, it would be a rematch of the MPL finals between Blacklist and Onic PH and Alodia expressed her excitement for the possible finals encounter.

“Oh my gosh that would be amazing, I mean that would be surreal because it will be like MPL Season 8 all over again, but of course I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. I mean we still have a very strong opponent ahead of us in BTK so let’s see how it goes.”

