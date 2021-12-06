Flawless Blacklist dominates Group A with unbeaten streak

BLACKLIST International came in guns blazing as they dispatched every foe that stood in their way in the Group Stages of the M3 World Championships.

As usual, the Codebreakers relied on the heroic efforts of their individual players, which synergized to form the dreaded UBE strategy.

Their dominant Group Stage performance booked Blacklist an upper bracket playoff slot.

Blacklist support duo dominate the Brazilian champions

In the champion vs. champion affair, it was the Filipinos who proved their salsa against the Brazilian counterparts, Red Canids.

A key factor from their victory stem from the rotations coming from Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Mathilda and Salic “Hadji” Imam’s Kagura, who boasted high levels of mobility and early game poke damage.

In the end they were able to secure early pickoffs, together with Kiel “OHEB” Soriano’s Harith.

Canids tried other methodologiesm but failed. Nicolas Sanches “Akashi” Vieira’s Uranus was seen cutting the lanes, but he was forced to group up with his teammates due to Blacklist’s ruthless aggression.

Then they tried getting their buffs, but Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario instantly snatched them, forcing Canids to suffer a humbling defeat.

Overcoming the Turkish Fanny barrage

Against the Turkish powerhouse, the Codebreakers suffered from an early scare as BEDEL’s Paranoid dominated Blacklist’s support duo in the early phases of the game with his Fanny. They even weakened Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap’s laning phase.

However, Blacklist were able to recover and adapt to BEDEL’s barrage.

First came the intimidation factor from Hadji’s Yve, who used his ult whenever Paranoid charges forward. But the main star of the show came from OHEB as his long range damage outburst from his Beatrix was too much for BEDEL to handle, forcing the Turkish side to concede a defeat.

10 minute stomp of Malvinas Gaming

Among all the matches that the Codebreakers had to endure in their first day of action at M3, their matchup against Malvinas Gaming was a walk in the park.

Once again, OHEB’s Beatrix took centerstage due to his long distance damage, but he had the cover fire from V33nus’ Yve and Wise’ Natan.

Combined with the setups from Hadji’s Ruby and Edward’s Paquito, which led to Malvinas in awkward situations, Blacklist perfected the UBE strategy, ending the match near the 10th minute mark.

