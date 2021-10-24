Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    ‘Black to black champion’: The best reactions to Blacklist’s title defense

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago

    A CONFIDENT Blacklist dictated the tempo of the entire series to confidently take the MPL-PH Season 8 champions.

    On Facebook, fans tuned in the hundreds of thousands to catch every minute of the codebreakers’ swag, with closing moments of Game 5 hitting a high of 293,000 live viewers and counting on Facebook, and at least 121,000 on YouTube.

    If Onic was able to float their fans’ hopes when they evened out the series in Game 2, Blacklist International outclassed them all the way to the finish line.

    Blacklist International trends on Twitter.

    Accompanying the squad every step of the way was the agents’ battle cry that trended on Twitter: #ProtectTheCrown.

    Let’s hear it from OhMyV33nus

    And Blacklist goes wild

    Sleek, clean, uncontestable victory

    That Game 4

    Unbreakable!

    Hadji gets TWO trophies

    Gigil si OHEB

    Who else got their prediction right?

    Iyak na iyak si Wise

    The bosses were happy

