‘Black to black champion’: The best reactions to Blacklist’s title defense

A CONFIDENT Blacklist dictated the tempo of the entire series to confidently take the MPL-PH Season 8 champions.
On Facebook, fans tuned in the hundreds of thousands to catch every minute of the codebreakers’ swag, with closing moments of Game 5 hitting a high of 293,000 live viewers and counting on Facebook, and at least 121,000 on YouTube.
If Onic was able to float their fans’ hopes when they evened out the series in Game 2, Blacklist International outclassed them all the way to the finish line.
Accompanying the squad every step of the way was the agents’ battle cry that trended on Twitter: #ProtectTheCrown.
Let’s hear it from OhMyV33nus
And Blacklist goes wild
Sleek, clean, uncontestable victory
That Game 4
Unbreakable!
Hadji gets TWO trophies
Gigil si OHEB
Who else got their prediction right?
Iyak na iyak si Wise
The bosses were happy
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.