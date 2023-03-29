Benthings is back as TNC roamer secures Player of the Week award

NO ONE EXPECTED the bottom-ranked TNC Pro Team - ML to stand toe to toe, much less steal a game against the league-leading Bren Esports heading into their second round match-up in the MPL Philippines Season 11 regular season.

Prior to the series, the Season Nine bronze medalists sat at 1-9 in the standings and were two losses away from missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Meanwhile the former world champion just punched its ninth consecutive victory – the longest in franchise history – that helped secure its ticket to the postseason.

But just like a phoenix, TNC rose from the ashes last Sunday and scored one of the biggest, if not the biggest, upsets in Season 11 when they completed a 2-1 victory over the streaking Bren Esports to pump life to its waning campaign.

Starring in the massive upset win is roamer Ben “Benthings” Maglaque, who was named the Most Valuable Player in TNC’s victories in Game One and Game Three. He finished with 10 assists and two deaths on Khufra in the opener before putting up 10 assists along with four deaths in the decider.

For his efforts, Benthings was awarded the Razer Gold-MPL Philippines Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of March 24 to 30. He will receive a Razer Blackshark V2 courtesy of Razer Gold.

Gunning for the playoffs

The 27-year-old roamer hopes that this huge win can kick-start TNC’s playoff campaign. The team, who lost to RSG PH in three games prior to the win over Bren, is now in a must-win situation with a 2-9 record.

“Sobrang halaga yung game na ito, hindi lang para makapunta kami ng playoffs. In preparation din sa mga susunod na season," Benthings said.

"Kumbaga, hindi kami nawalan ng pag-asa na makapasok ng playoffs, kaya ginagawa namin yung best namin,” he added.

Benthings edged two-time Season 11 POW Marco “Super Marco” Requitano of Bren Esports, ECHO’s Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales and Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya, and Edward “Edward” Dapadap of Blacklist International.

The Player of the Week award is voted upon by print and online media covering the MPL Philippines, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.