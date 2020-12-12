Esports, basketball, and volleyball athletes team up for 'Mobile Legends' challenge

DO basketball and volleyball stars also have the same game online?

Smart Omega Esports certainly wants to see, as it brings together varsity studs have in an event called the Omega Crossover.

Twelve basketball and volleyball athletes will show off their stuff in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the quest to prove that anyone can be a gamer.

SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso of Ateneo, Shaun Ildefonso and Chino Mosqueda of National University, Kevin Quiambao and Emman Galman of La Salle, and Kemark Carino and Joshua Tagala of San Beda are the basketball stars who'll take up the challenge.

Also stepping up are volleyball studs John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Joshua Umandal, and Richard Solis of PLDT Home Fibr, who'll take take their act online and mix it up with members of Omega Esports.

"We want showcase that everyone can be a gamer no matter what sport you play. We also want to show how mobile gaming can bring everyone together," said Omega team manager Miko Cuartero.

The event, to be held from December 13 to 15, will be shown live on Omega Esports' Facebook page from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the final day being held in Omega's state-of-the-art hub in Quezon City.

Teams, which will be picked at random, will be composed of two Omega athletes, two basketball players, and a volleyball star.

Representing Omega are Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo, Jeniel "Haze" Bata-anon, Earvin "Heath" Esperanza, Salic "Hadjizy" Imam, Jankurt "KurTzy" Matira, Kenneth "Kenji" Villa, Steven "Daledalus" Vitug, and Anthony "Otit" Senedrin.

Omega Esports, which finished second in Season Six of MLBB Professional League-Philippines two months back, will use this as a breather as they currently compete in the second season of The Nationals.

