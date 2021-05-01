Basic speaks out: 'I did not steal Renejay's girl'

PETER BRYCE "Basic" Lozano has spoken out on allegations surrounding himself, Nexplay's Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse, and influencer Samantha Lee Pettit.

This week, Basic uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he answered questions from fans, including one about him cheating with Renejay’s ex-girlfriend, Samantha.

“Isang malaking katarantaduhan,” Basic said. “Alam niyo guys, bago pa pumutok ‘tong isyu na ‘to, wala na sila. Ang daming naapektuhan sa isyung iyan, hindi lang ako, pati mga kapamilya ko.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the video, the former ONIC PH sixth man also addressed rumors surrounding a viral photo of him and Samantha. “Wala, magkatabi kaming nag-uusap. Sadyang binigyan lang talaga ng malisya ng mga tao,” he rebutted.

While Basic was unable to join the MPL-PH this season, he joined Nexplay Esports' Pampanga bootcamp when he arrived from the US earlier this year.

Rumors began circulating on Tuesday that he was the cause of the breakup between Pettit and Bacarse.

Continue reading below ↓

In an exclusive interview with SPIN.ph on April 30, Basic categorically denied he ever cheated with Samantha. “Hindi ko sinulot si Samantha.” According to Basic, someone has been spreading rumors about him and Samantha ever since he arrived at NXP’s boot camp.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Basic also addressed his friendship with Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio, who recently uploaded a video telling Basic to stay away from the NXP boot camp.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sa ngayon guys, hindi ko talaga alam, pero last time na nag-usap kami, nagalit siya sa akin. Pinagalitan niya ako dahil hindi ako nakinig sa kanya, sinabihan niya ako na huwag na akong tumuloy sa Subic pero tumuloy pa rin ako,” said Basic.

“Sana nakinig na lang ako sa kanya. Wala itong isyu na ‘to kung nakinig lang ako sa kanya.”

Now that he’s out of NXP’s boot camp, Basic’s future in pro gaming is uncertain, but he intends to continue playing.

“I’ll still do what I do. Play and stream,” he told SPIN.ph. Asked about his plans on future teams, he has a short answer. “I don’t know.”

Continue reading below ↓

Basic’s family is based in the US, and he came to the Philippines in March in the hopes of pursuing a career in esports with longtime Mobile Legends impresario Dogie. But despite being banned from Aether House, he still intends to stay in the country.

“I have a family here,” says Basic. “Siguro, I’ll continue streaming, tapos ita-try ko parin maging pro player, pero bahala na.”

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.