Based on a true story, Gran Turismo narrates a gamer's journey to pro racing

GRAN TURISMO mayhave shaped our childhood as a PlayStation game that allows us to play a plethora of cars from around the world.

And now, the renowned racing video game series will be having a movie adaptation, starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.



By watching the trailer, fans can get a glimpse on the rigid training regiment and the drama that professional racecar drivers undergo.

The film is set to release this 2023.