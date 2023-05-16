Before bronze medal finish, Barode was once left hanging at the airport

ABDUL "MONBOY" BARODE once made a promise in last year's SEA Games held in Hanoi.

Full of confidence and optimism, he didn't hesitate to say that he will bring home the gold medal for the Philippines in PUBGM.

Sadly he ended up eating his own words as Sibol failed to garner a podium finish. He represented Philippines' first team only for them to finish 9th overall. His compatriots on the other hand, nearly landed a podium finish, but ended up lacking the firepower and consistency to earn their medals.

With the team event done, Monboy tried his luck on the individual event, but his efforts were meaningless given his 44th placement.

As he went home without a medal, no one, not even his family members picked him up at the airport. It was Sibol who had to bring him back to his hometown in Tagaytay.

"Noong nakaraang taon, hindi ako naka-medal e. Walang sumundo sa akin e, manong-manong uwi e," revealed Barode in an interview with the press.

And it may seem like history will once again repeat itself as Sibol couldn't earn a medal finish in this year's PUBGM SEA Games team event.

The signs were already pointing downward as Sibol dominated the qualifier stage, only for them to crash in the finale.

But Sibol's demise didn't last as Monboy managed to secure a bronze medal in the individual event, a perfect way to redeem himself from Sibol's recent disasters in PUBG Mobile.

PHOTO: Marlon Marcelo, Sibol

History made

With his recent achievement, Monboy is now the first Filipino to bag a medal in PUBG Mobile, a scene that has been longing for significance in Philippine esports. His medal also means that Sibol has acquired podium finishes in every esport title in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

"Nasa history na ito e. Yung iba mayayabangan pero totoo talaga, nasa history na nakakuha ng medal talaga," reflected Barode. "Masaya ako na maibubuhat talaga ang Pilipinas, hindi lang sa Mobile Legends o kahit ano pa."

And it could also be a glimmer of hope for PUBGM players in the country with Barode giving them an important piece of advice to the community: "Kung kaya ko, kaya niyo rin."

But of course he wouldn't be able to accomplish such a feat without the help of his teammates. PUBGM may have an individual event, yet Barode received an overwhelming level of support from his teammates.

He did narrate that the solo event of PUBGM is more rattling than the team event.

"Nakakatakot ito e. Gulatan ito e. Wala kang makakausap, sarili mo lang e, kung papaano ka maglaro e," he revealed.

Yet despite the event's every man for himself approach, the bond that Barode experienced gave him the strength and inspiration to push on.

An inspiration to the PUBGM community

"Huwag lang malulungkot, dapat positive. Masaya ako kapag nandiyan sila e."

And while he nearly could've gotten the gold medal finish that would bring more pride to the scene, Monboy is still happy with the overall outcome.

He did hint some disappointment with his bronze medal, saying: "Akala ko nga gold e, badtrip nga ako na bronze lang pero masaya pa rin na may medal."

But nevertheless he won the hearts of the PUBGM community and most importantly his family.

With a bronze medal in his hands, Barode can now go home filled with honor.

"Pero ngayon sure na yan may susundo, nanay ko."