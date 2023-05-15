Barode powers Sibol, secures bronze medal in PUBGM SEA Games event

TEAM SIBOL may not have the best results in the team event of PUBG Mobile SEA Games, but when it came to the individual outing, the Filipinos finally have the last laugh.

Abdul Barode carried the Filipino banner as he finished 4th overall and most importantly a bronze medal for the Philippines.

Initially Barode struggled as he garnered a 34th place finish in Round 1, however he bounced back in the following rounds.

In Round 2, Barode secured a 4th place finish and secured three kills. Then on the following round, he finished 5th with six massive kills.

On the 4th round Barode ended up 3rd in the overall standings, with only a kill.

While the following two rounds wasn't kind for him, given his 24th and 14th placement, he managed to keep his overall top three ranking.

Meanwhile his compatriot Sison slowly ascended into the ranks, finishing 4th and 7th in rounds 5 and 6 respectively.

One last push

As the rounds are about to reach its culmination, Barode desperately tried to keep the Philippines' hopes alive.

In Round 7, he secured a 5th place finish which saw him lose to then 2nd placer, Alan "Star" Kumaseh in a one-v-one brawl.

Thus came the final round and with the entire nation resting on his shoulders, Barode initially had luck at his favor with the elimination of the top seeded players.

Unfortunately he also got picked off, which led to a grueling wait. Both Thailand and Vietnam were inching their way to the podium finish, with the latter overtaking Barode's 3rd place spot.

The rules indicate that the 3rd and 4th place finishers will garner the bronze medal and Sibol was hoping that Barode will maintain his 4th place spot.

The final clash was set and Thailand who looked as if they'll storm back to spoil Barode's bronze medal finish, was finally slain before they could attain the Chicken Dinner finish.

In the end, it was Barode who survived eight rounds of PUBGM action.