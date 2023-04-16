Banoobs confirms that Minana will take over Nexplay in MPL Season 12

SETSUNA "AKOSI DOGIE" IGNACIO once published a vlog, which hinted that Minana Esports will take over Nexplay EVOS' slot in the next MPL season.

Then when Nexplay secured their last hurrah 2-1 victory over Blacklist International, Minana's Julius "Banoobs" Mariano confirmed to the press that Minana will take over Nexplay.

"Hindi kami maka-allout kase at first we’re playing under NXP, pero definitely for Season 12, we’ll be in a full blast. You can expect a lot of changes and talagang all out kami for Season 12, under Minana," said Banoobs in the press conference.

He added: "For the next season talaga, completely all out kami kase ngayon nag-start kami dito for the sake of experience talaga para masubukan talaga yung mga bata kase they’re super rookies."

Nexplay's rookie status in Season 11 was a cause for concern as teams were able to expose their flaws.

And now that they'll be carrying the Minana brand, Banoobs realized that there were a lot of painful learnings in the team's first season.

"Kahit sobrang galing ng mga player, basta first time sa ganitong stage...iba yung vibe, iba yung kaba mo, kahit sobrang galing mo na player pero at the end of the day, patibayan ng mental fortitude for the pro players dito."

And that mental fortitude was displayed with how Nexplay grinded their way against the heavy favorites Blacklist International. Blacklist's shotcaller Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna was left with praises with the valiant last stand from the Neon Tigers.

"Actually kanina, kinamayan ko si V33nus tapos nagcon-congrats siya tapos sinabi niya, ‘Finally boss lumabas na yung papaano nila kilala yung Minana before, kase parang ngayon lang namin talaga lumabas kung kailan huli na, yung tunay na laro."

No breaks for Minana

Speaking about going all out, Banoobs did reveal that their Season 11 experience has motivated the team to push on, to the point where the team might sacrifice their breaks in the offseason to prepare for Season 12.

"Actually we have this mentality na parang advantage namin na kapag may magpapahinga, tapos kami maggra-grind."

"...Wala pa kaming napapatunayan e, bakit pa kami nagbabakasyon? Lalo pa ngayon, sh*t nailabas namin yung laro namin sa stage. So para sa amin, malaking motivation ito to prepare completely for Season 12."

"Sabi nga ni Brusko kanina, kahit sobrang angas nila sa amateur, pagdating sa pro scene nabigyan sila," reflected Banoobs.

While his statement may ring a bell that the team will undergo a rigorous and devoted training regiment, Coach Joshua Alfaro clarified that the team will have a few days of rest.

"A week lang, pero we will try out best para makita namin yung full potential na pwede namin ilabas sa Season 12," revealed the Nexplay head coach.

Given this announcement, it seems Nexplay will be more focus on developing their upcoming platform.