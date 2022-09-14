Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    WATCH: 'Tekken 8' trailer flexes muscles, particle effects

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    GET READY for the next battle!

    Tekken fans can now rejoice as the much awaited 8th installment of the beloved fighting game was announced during the PlayStation State of Play for September 2022.

    Watch the Tekken 8 trailer below:

    Not much was revealed in their trailer. However, fans can get a glimpse of the overall appearance, graphics, and gameplay of the upcoming installment.

    And to add to the hype, the trailer showed off the series' long-lasting rivalry between its two major characters, Jin Kazama and his father Kazuya Mishima.

      Bandai Namco revealed that the game will be playable on PlayStation 5, XBox Series X/S, and PC.

      Prior to the reveal trailer, Bandai Namco teased the sequel during the EVO 2022 event with a nifty clip that transitioned from the classic Tekken games to a modern facade with their signature "Get ready!" voice line.

      While Tekken 8 was highlighted during the State of Play reveal, other games were also showcased which included God of War: Ragnarok, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Rise of Ronin.

