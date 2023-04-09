Will Baloyskie return to the MPL PH scene? Here's what he has to say

IT CAN NEVER be denied that Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy had a major impact in Geek Slate's first ever playoff appearance after a string of losing seasons.

Back in MPL ID Season 10, Baloyskie challenged his team to make a final stand, then in the MPL Invitational, his team managed to reach the finale, only for them to stumble to the champions, Onic Indonesia.

All of these led to an inspired run en route to the playoffs in Season 11, though they're valiant efforts were extinguished as EVOS Legends handed them a reverse sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

With such a heartbreaking finale, comes the possibilities for Baloyskie to return to the Philippines, will he consider it? Here's what he said in the press interview.

"Sobrang iniisip ko iyon, sobra talaga, and nanonood ako ng mic check ng mga PH team. Nakaka-miss kasi mag-communicate ng Tagalog and tingin ko hindi ko pa nalalabas yung pinaka-full potential kasi mas madali mag-shotcall [ng] Tagalog," revealed the Geek Slate roamer.

While a return to the PH would definitely address the concerns on communication, Baloyskie needs to also assess if the offer he'll receive would benefit him.

He needs to consider the salary and most importantly his longetivity as a player.

"Yung sahod medyo last na pero [ka]pag nakita ko yung offer and team sobrang lakas kumbaga ngayon hindi ko alam kung hanggang kailan ako nasa peak ko," he revealed.

Then when asked if he wishes to end his career in the Philippines, he didn't hesitate to say: "Definitely!"



PHOTO: MPL Indonesia



Will Baloyskie retire playing?

Given Baloyskie's recent statements, perhaps Baloyskie isn't yet retiring from the scene, something that he hinted via Twitter.

As he went on in the press interview, Baloyskie clarified that his Tweet was driven by emotion.

"Actually noong time na ti-nweet ko medyo upset ako sa sarili ko. Sabi ko kung kaya ba makipagsabayan. Dumating sa point na nalungkot ako. Ang lupit na gumalaw ng mga kalaban, kaso nga lang na-realize ko na hindi naman micro yung binabayaran sa akin pero if ever may mag-offer sa akin or if Geek Fam, tingin ko hindi pa," he reflected.

"Out of emotion lang ang Tweet na iyon pero kung may nag-offer wala pa naman pero feeling ko anytime meron may mag-o-offer."

Given the outcome of their first playoff appearance, Baloyskie revealed that Geek Slate is already making the necessary preparations in order to fulfill their goals.

"Ang plano ko actually yung team namin nagpa-plan na medyo bumilis sila rumespond this season. Kung ano ang plano and adjustment, ang plano ko is to get my second championship trophy or third M-series appearance."

PHOTO: Geek Fam



What Geek Slate needs to learn?

And reflecting back, here's what he thinks his team needs to learn if ever they wish to make a deeper push. He mentioned this on one of his Tweets.

"Makikita yung Tweet ko may sinabi na three things: micro, macro, and mentality kaso yung mentality namin hindi palyoffs ready kasi pag playoffs kailangang prepared mentaly doon nagkulang and bine-blame ko sarili ko." he assessed.

He continued: "...Knowing Geek Fam medyo hindi mataas ang place, tapos alam naman nila is Pinoy one of the best country sa MLBB... tapos noong time na dumating ako, sila (Geek Slate) yung players na pag may nakitang kalaban go lang nang go. Nag-adjust sila in terms of discipline ng Pinoy."