Baloyskie felt Kiboy was more deserving of MPL ID's Best Roamer Award

FOR ALLEN JEDRIC "BALOYSKIE" BALOY to secure back-to-back Roamer of the Season awards is a testament to his overall impact with Geek Slate.

It was through his leadership that allowed the Geeks to finally secure their much-awaited playoff spot, which has been long overdue since their debut back in Season 4. Given his impact, it was no surprise that he was once again included in the All MPL ID first team in Season 11, yet he had some reservations.

For Baloyskie, he didn't feel like he deserved the award as he believed that Onic Esports' Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando should've taken over his spot.

"Sobrang saya kase na-appreciate ng Indonesians yung napro-provide ko sa team, though alam ko mechanically si Kiboy, ang layo e," he reflected during the press interview.

"Kaya noong katabi ko siya kahapon, nahiya ako sa kanya noong nanalo ako, actually inabot ko yung trophy sa kanya, sabi ko, 'Nahiya ako sa iyo, deserve mo ito e!" he said.

How did Kiboy respond to this? He was left humbled and he reiterated Baloyskie's unwavering influence to his team.

"Pero ano naman, sobrang humble din talaga ni Kiboy kaya hindi ako nagkamali na hinangaan ever since in terms of micro. Sabi niya, 'Hindi! Deserve mo yan, grabe yung nagawa mo sa Geek Fam!"

How Baloyskie garnered the award?

Looking back, Baloyskie assessed why he was chosen as the victor. One of his teammates would constantly share the team's achievements, which in turn would echo to the community. MPL Indonesia even published the results of the voting.

"Siguro po kasi sa media, yung teammate ko madalas mag-share sa kanila so isa din yon sa reason, and sa talent naman medyo nagulat ako doon pero alam din nila yung na-brought ko sa team," he told the press. "Kahit honestly hindi naman ako ganoon kalupit sa micro, kumbaga dinadala ko na lang sa macro."

But it wasn't just his influence to the community that dictated his performances, as he likewise acknowledged the impact of Onic's Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda in molding the careers of the former Onic PH M3 squad.

"Grabe yung performance ni Kairi, kahit nga si Markyyyy noong time na naglalaro pa siya. Tingin ko hindi namin magagawa kung hindi dahil sa turo ni Coach Yeb, grabe yung nadala niya sa career ko, actually noong Season 8, yun yung time na na-revive yung career ko dahil kay Coach Yeb kase ang dami niyang naturo sa akin, tapos na-hone ko ang sarili ko as a leader," opined Baloyskie.