Now reunited, Baloyskie-Dlar combo forges stronger bond with new-look Onic

EVER SINCE they were teammates in Dream High Gaming, both Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy (formerly Greed) and Gerald “Dlar” Trichera considered themselves as brothers both in and out of the Land of Dawn.

But like most siblings, there will come a point when one moves away.

After painfully losing to Sunsparks in Season 4, it was time for them to part ways. Dlar stayed on in Onic PH, though he nearly joined Baloyskie in Sunsparks.

“Noong lumipat ako sa Sunsparks, dapat kasama si Dlar. Kaso during the last minute, biglang gusto ni Dlar na mag-stay sa bootcamp,” revealed Baloy to SPIN.ph.

As Baloyskie moved on in his career, he was greeted with a warning from his friend.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Bago ka umalis sa Onic, pakitaan mo kung gaano ka kalakas.’ Sabi niya sa akin, kapag magkaharap kami sa finals, dudurugin niya kami, pero sabi ko hindi ako basta-basta matatalo,” Dlar said.

Amid the heated exchanges, Trinchera respected Baloy’s decision.

“Kung gusto mong mag-improve as yourself, hanapin mo kung saan ka magiging komportable. Tapos balang araw magiging kakampi tayo,” he told Baloy.

In the end, it was Baloyskie who had the last laugh as he placed the final nail in Onic’s coffin with his Natalia in the grand finals of Season 5.

However, Dlar managed to avenge his defeat when Onic swept Aura PH (as Sunsparks now called themselves) in Season 6 of the playoffs.

And, after three seasons with both of them facing each other as foes, it was finally time for them to be reunited in Season 8.

Dlar, Baloyskie extend their brotherhood in Onic PH

Given his tight knit relationship with Dlar as well as Onic PH, Baloy foresaw his eventual return to the yellow and white.

“Ine-expect ko naman na babalik ako dito pero hindi ganito kaaga. Noong umalis ako sa Onic after season 4, alam ko naman na maging teammate ko ulit si Dlar or babalik ako sa Onic.”

With the sudden shift to a franchise model, like many other teams, Onic were forced to undergo a massive roster shakeup. They lost key figures like Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog and head coach Kyle “Ryo” Berceno.

Replacing them were Laus Playbook Esports players Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio and Nowee “Ryota” Macasa, rookie Mico “Mico” Quitlong, and former Cignal Ultra head coach, Paul Denver “Yebmaester” Miranda.

Though it may seem that the new acquisitions are lackluster — given the abysmal records of both Laus Playbook Esports and Cignal Ultra last season — both Baloy and Dlar have expressed their optimism in their revamped roster.

“Yung mga nakuha naming players, malaki na confidence,” explained the 21-year-old Onic mainstay. “May mga players kase na kapag lalaro sa MPL or kapag sa tournament, kapag alam nila na mas malakas yung kalaban, biglang natatakot eh. Yung napansin ko sa [bagong players], kahit mas experience yung kalaban nila hindi sila natatakot eh. Dahil dito, feeling ko mas magiging maganda yung season namin ngayon.”

Baloy added: “Kahit hindi maganda playoff experience nila, may natutunan kami sa kanila. Tinutulungan namin din sila para sabay sabay kaming makakaabot sa finals.”

Overall, the team’s initial outlook looks promising. Baloy admitted that the team’s scrimmages have yielded their best results yet.

For his part, Dlar is liking Onic’s chances.

“Kahit nananalo kami sa scrims, hindi kami kampante, pinag-iisipan namin kung anong kailangan iimprove,” he said. “Feeling ko malalampasan natin yung naranasan namin noon season 4. Gusto namin na iangat ang isa’t isa.”

