At it again, Matteo Guidicelli’s new unboxing video rips into PS5

REMEMBER that Matteo Guidicelli vlog where he tore into the packaging of a brand-new PlayStation 4? Well, he’s at it again now… but this time, with the brand-new edition of Sony’s game console.

“I’m sure you guys are expecting this moment,” he said in the introduction of his video, acknowledging the viral fame of his previous console unboxing.

The PlayStation 5 was released in the Philippines on December 11, but all stocks were completely sold out in the console’s brief preorder period. Guidicelli only said that he “got [the PS5] recently,” then, without further ado, started ripping apart the box.

“ASMR ba tawag diyan?” Guidicelli said in perfectly deadpan delivery as he removed the mic from his shirt and placed it near the box as he tore into the packaging.

The utmost care and delicacy in handling the P27,990 machine was demonstrated by the actor, from the way it was tossed to him at the start of the video to the way he bounced the console on his “shock-absorbant” woven table.

“Oooh, ladies and gentlemen, the PS5!” Guidicelli proclaimed.

“Comment as much as you want,” he said nonchalantly at the end of the video, and the internet obliged.

"Pinagti-trip-an ata tayo ni Mateo. Hahahahaha Pinahagis niya 'yung PS5, feeling ko na-emphasize pagiging mahirap ko. HAHAHAHA Thank you, Mat!" said one.

"hayz, di na natuto mateo...ma vovoid warranty nyan :(" went another.

"Next unboxing suggestion: 7-11 sisig rice please tingnan natin kung kaya ni idol sirain kahon non," said one helpful viewer.

