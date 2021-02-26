Are you ready for ‘Final Fantasy VII’ battle royale on Android and iOS?

AT SONY’S State of Play early this morning, Square Enix — the producers of the Final Fantasy franchise — rolled out some surprise announcements.

The biggest of them from an esports perspective is a brand-new third-person battle royale shooter; sort of like PUBG, but set in the world of Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be released on both iOS and Android later this year. The gameplay trailer looks like it will have a fair mix of gunplay, magic, melee fighting, and a few classic Summons thrown in as well.

Take a look:

“You’ll play as a SOLDIER candidate as the organization is being founded,” said Square Enix in a statement. “It’s exactly as it sounds: a multiplayer game you can jump into by yourself, or with your SOLDIER friends.”

SOLDIER, if you recall, is the organization that counted FFVII lead and lead bad guy, Cloud Strife and Sephiroth, respectively, as its ex-members.

It’s set thirty years before the events of the main game.

Another mobile game, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, will bring the experience of the hugely successful PS4 game Final Fantasy VII Remake (as well as the original 1997 game) into mobile phones. The game will also pull in elements from other games in the FFVII universe, including the PSP’s Crisis Core, the PS2’s Dirge of Cerberus, and the Advent Children movie.

It will arrive as an episodic free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Watch the trailer here:

Speaking of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it will head to the PS5, but this time, with an add-on chapter where you get to control the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi.

Here’s a trailer: