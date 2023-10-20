Apex Legends unveils Filipina heroine in 'Utang na Loob' storyline

IT SEEMS video game companies are aiming towards incorporating Filipino elements, and this was recently displayed by EA Games' flagship battle royale game, Apex Legends.

Their latest trailer, 'Stories from the Outlands "For Us, Utang na Loob" hinted on a new character based from the Philippines. Her name is Conduit.

Her backstory was revealed in the trailer as a young girl who witnessed a brutal war that saw her village devastated. Eventually a robotic titan descended from the skies and saved the village by sacrificing its life.

Peace reigned over the village, and it seemed Conduit is living a heavenly life.

But then tragedy once again struck as her sister suffered an injury, which affected their family's livelihood.

To give back to her sister's hardwork and sacrifice, Conduit decided to visit the grave of the deceased robot. From there, she gained abilities which she will use to sustain her family by earning money, fame, and glory through the battlefields of Apex Legends.

More of Conduit's abilities and gameplay will be revealed in the succeeding days as the game's "Ignite" trailer will be displayed on October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph