Breaking down the AniMajor scenarios for T1, Execration, TNC

DOTA 2's last major qualifying tournament for the year starts this Wednesday, June 2, with three Southeast Asian teams looking to finally secure enough DPC (Dota Pro Circuit) Points to earn themselves direct invites to The International 2021.

Pinoy midlaner Abed Azel “Abed” Yusop and North American squad EG has already secured their TI invite after finishing first in Season one of the DPC NA Upper Division and second-place finishes at the Singapore Major and, more recently, the DPC NA Season 2 Upper Division.

With just 2200 DPC to go, here are some scenarios for the other Pinoys competing in AniMajor in Ukraine to earn their TI invite.

T1

Leading the Southeast Asian teams is T1, captained by Pinoy offlaner Carlo “Kuku” Palad. T1 was dominant in their Tiebreaker against TNC Predator, sweeping the Pinoy team to earn themselves an outright playoffs appearance.

T1’s Thai carry Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon and Pinoy midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme were the key for this ASEAN squad to finally earn themselves the first seed in the DPC SEA season 2 upper-division.

T1 joins fellow top seeded teams: Alliance from Western Europe, Team Aster from China, Virtus Pro from Eastern Europe, Quincy Crew from NA, and NoPing e-sports from South America in the playoff stage.

How They'll Make It Into TI: Among the SEA teams in the tournament, T1 has the clearest path for a TI invite. The team currently stands 11th in the DPC standings with 670 DPC Points. The team simply needs a 5th-6th place finish to earn themselves an additional 300 DPC points, enough for the 900 required for the remaining invites.

TNC Predator

The all-Pinoy crew of Kim ‘Gabbi’ Villafuerte, Armel ‘Armel’ Tabios, Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara, Timothy ‘Tims’ Randrup, and Marvin ‘Boomy’ Rushton looked dominant in the early part of the season, only falling to T1 during Week 3.

Almost ensured of a top seed finish, the team fell to an upset against cellar-dwelling LilGun in Week 5. But despite losing the top spot, the team was still able to hang on after beating Fnatic in the SEA El Classico in Week 6.

TNC Predator is once again fielding an all-Pinoy lineup after parting ways with Febby and Kpii after a disappointing outing in Season 1. Still, Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara and Marvin ‘Boomy’ Rushton looked right at home with the crew, immediately jelling with the team and looking like they were already long-time mainstays.

TNC Predator joins Western Europe’s Team Liquid, China’s PSG.LGD, Eastern Europe’s Team Spirit, NA’s Evil Genuises, and South America’s beastcoast.

How They'll Make It Into TI: TNC’s road to The International hinges on them performing really well. The team currently stands at 19th spot with 327.25 DPC Points. The team needs to reach at least a 3rd place finish and some crazy good luck, hoping that Vici Gaming, NoPing e-sports, Team Liquid, Team Spirit, and Team Nigma will all fail to reach the second round of playoffs.

Alternatively, the team needs to win the tournament in order to guarantee the invite.

Execration

Execration surprised many when they came out of the gate swinging in DPC SEA Upper Division Season 2. After their 0-2 start in Week one, Execration had a resurgence in Week 2 and 3 as they went on a tear to win three straight series. Their win against LilGun in Week 6 allowed Execration to vie for a Major spot against Fnatic in a tie-breaker.

Newcomers Jinn “Palos” Lamatao and Nikko “Nikko” Bilocura turned out to be the game changers during the team’s tiebreaker game. Nikko’s Doom in Game 1 and 2 and Palos’ Slark in Game 2 was just too much for Fnatic, as Execration swept the series

Execration will join China’s Vici Gaming, Invictus Gaming, Western Europe’s Team Nigma, Team Secret, and finally Eastern Europe’s AS Monaco Gambit.

How They'll Make It Into TI: Among the teams, Execration is the only one who needs to win it all and then some to earn a TI spot from the Major. The team currently has 200 DPC points.

