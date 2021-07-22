Caster Commentary: Analyzing Echo, Omega lineup for MPL-PH Season 8

WHAT'S THE outlook for the eight franchises coming into Season 8 of the Mobile Legends Professional League?

Over the past week, as the teams unveiled their rosters for the upcoming season, seasoned analyst and caster Dan “Leo” Cubangay picked apart the exciting new lineups of each team. Across two episodes of his show All Chat, broadcast on the Calamansi app (Google Play, App Store) and co-hosted by Spin.ph, he debated and discussed with rookies from MPL’s Caster Search 2021, taking stock of how they think each team will perform in the hotly awaited new season.

For those who weren’t able to catch the audio livecast, we’re presenting select commentary from the show. You can also listen to each episode on Spotify, Anchor, and wherever you get your pods.

Here are their takes on Echo and Omega Esports.

Echo





Lineup: Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, Frederic "Bennyqt" Gonzales, Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro, Jason "Jaymeister" Torculas (new), Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira (new), Joshua "Aspect" Tating (new), Aaron "AaronQt" Lim (new), RK3, Invoker (new), Kenneth “Flysolo” Coloma (new)

Coaches: Michael Angelo “Arcadia” Bocado, Steven “Dale” Vitug

Arjay "Santie" Magcalas: Nakakagulat ang Echo. Hindi mo in-expect na… dahil nakikita nga natin yung Onic, pumasok yung RSG, so we were expecting yung Aura, itutuloy nila yung franchise. Kasi isa sila sa mga international organizations na nagbuo ng team dito. Tapos nagulat tayo na naging Echo sila. From orange, papunta dito sa medyo bluish na parang purple.

Leo: I think purple… more sa purple. So ito ang dating ng Aura. Ang nanatili sa kanila from their previous iteration in Season 7 ay si Hadess, si Bennyqt, at si Rafflesia.

Andun rin si Flysolo. Flysolo has been a part of the Aura family for a while now, pero ngayong Echo, pinasok sya sa main lineup. What other familiar names are we seeing here?

Santie: Si AaronQt is formerly from DNK. Eto naman si KurtTzy, syempre alam naman natin sa Omega. Talagang veteran na yan. Also Jaymeister from Onic, and Aspect from LPE, ang ating hypercarry.

Na-mention mo si Flysolo. From a different game siya, pero nag-transition na siya to Mobile Legends. Si RK3 is actually from Work Auster Force, yung unang Work nung Season 7 qualifiers, na kasama sila Kelra, sila Markyyy. Now he is RK3, but he was formerly known as Hotdog.

Si Invoker, actually, siya yung pinakabago para sa akin.

Leo: Ang completely new pala dito pala si Invoker. We can expect a lot from Invoker. Let’s first focus dito sa mga players na nakita na natin sa MPL dati. Eto, my most favorite people in the MPL — well, no bias, pero etong dalawa pwede silang mag-midlane special. Si KurtTzy na dating Smart Omega at tsaka si Jaymeister na dating Onic, na dating ArkAngel din na nakapag-champion na at syempre SEA Games gold medalist rin.

What are the chances na pwedeng main lineup ‘to? Kasi si KurtTzy, sobrang flex, imagine parang Greed yung galawan. Tas si Jay napakalawak din ng hero pool at napakalawak din ng experience na pwede nyang i-share. Tingin mo ba pwede silang mag main five?

Santie: Possible na possible po coach. Knowing Rafflesia, hindi siya madamot dun sa spot nya. Nakikita natin na nagkaroon ng switching doon sa Aura from the past season, at talagang willing sila mag-experiment nung team composition. Actually si JP napunta pa ng roaming role, si Rafflesia pa nga nag-switch out to the role of Killuash. So definitely possible na gamitin si Jaymeister.

It’s a matter of trying out new things kung saan mas compatible yung team members.

Leo: We don’t know what to expect in this lineup. Alam mong may powerhouses sila, alam mong may galing silang dinadala. Hindi siya malinaw, medyo abstract yung power levels or yung skill set na dala ng Echo. Pero meron. I think magiging dynamic nito? It’s a puzzle for them and for Coach Arcadia to solve.

Omega Esports





Lineup: Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, Renz “Renzio” Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, Dian “Dian” Cruz (new), Dean “Raizen” Sumagui (new), Robert “Hito” Candoy (new), Romeir “Allidap” Padilla (new)

Coach: Jomie “P4kbet” Abalos

Leo: Let’s talk about Omega Esports. Ito, ninostra ko ‘to, guys, ang tagal ko nang sinasabi. I think even before MSC, there have been rumors of Execration actually not making it as a team, not carrying the Execration brand. But there’s no way in hell na paghihiwalayin ang team na nag-grand finals, nag-Game 7, na ginapang ang lower bracket na may dalawang championship players. They are your MSC 2021 champions, the kings of SEA. If anything hindi mo paghihiwalayin yan.

If anything mas lalo mo pang cinonfirm na sila-sila magsi-stick as a lineup. Tapos pwede mo pang kunin yung mga players na gusto nila, yung mga kilala na nila. So now, they’re carrying the Omega banner. Smart, you've really outdone yourselves this time. You picked out the one team that the whole MLBB community is super invested in — Execration, #GiveBillyATrophy, for X number of seasons now. Tapos nilagay mo sila sa team na alam mong ‘pag fan yan, fan yan. Me included. Simula nung SGD Omega, SGD Dragons pa lang sila, sobrang love ko na ‘tong Omega. You put those things together, this is a winning formula. As in marketing pa lang, concept palang, panalo na.

Basically guys, imagine niyo, Omega is fielding Execration. In Season 7, andyan si Coach Pakbet, binalik si Dian. Ah, Dian we missed you. Si Dian nag-amateur run lang yan e, umikot yan ng mga amateur leagues for a bit. Tapos ngayon bumalik siya ulit sa pamilya niya, and ngayon may bago na silang players in Hito and Allidap. Let’s start with Allidap.

Santie: Allidap, I think, is really a great addition. Allidap and Raizen actually came from Rich Apex. Parang amateur team sila na nag-run din for top 8 qualifiers in the last MPL Season 7 qualifiers. Talagang nandyan yung mechanics, yung experience sa pag-run, kasi qualifying for top 8 sa mismong MPL Season 7 qualifiers is not a joke. Ang daming nag-register para dun and yung ginapang nila para makaabot dun, eventually ito na yung naging resulta, na-scout sila, nakita yung playstyle, and I think they are a great addition.

Coach Pakbet can actually play with their line up a little bit more. Meron na silang substitute, pero I think, si Allidap dito, pwede rin panglaro kay Renzio kasi possibly talaga si Kelra di niya na tatanggalin dito e.

Leo: Dun sa mga di nakakakilala kay Dian: Dian is an Execration OG. Ang tagal niya na dyan sa Execration, and now Omega. Umikot-ikot yan sa mga teams. I think he spent some time in ULVL, spent some time in Amihan, pero yun now he’s back home.

Santie: Last team niya, coach, bago siya nag-switch to Omega is Blacklist On Fire. So yung lumipat siya dito for MPL, parang yun na rin e. Nung nag-post na si Blacklist On Fire na mawawala dito si Dian… surprisingly bumalik siya dun sa old team niya. Kasama niya sila P4kbet, sila Z4pnu. Sila yung OG eh.

Bridgitte "Brigida" Ramos: Nung pinanood ko po yung reveal, yung nafeel ko nung una is sadness. Kasi Execration is gone. They were there ever since — the name Execration, their logo, ganun. Pero nakita ko rin na parang ang angas nila tignan lahat. Parang bagay na bagay. I guess I also wanna see how this environment will suit them.

Santie: For the players na max potential, si Ch4kmamba, talagang unstoppable na unstoppable. I’m looking forward to Kielvj rin, who got into the peak rin ng playstyle niya kasi nung nagkaroon sila ng problems sa MSC, na nalaglag sila sa lower bracket. Pero yung drive ni Kielvj nun, yun yung nakakabilib sa kanya. Di malabong tatas at tataas ang skill set niya rito for the upcoming season. After proving everyone na Execration talaga ang pinaka malakas sa Southeast Asia, pag na-activate mo itong hypercarry at yung tank, talagang mahihirapan yung mga kalaban nila.

Brigada: For me, medyo weird, but I’m looking forward to the ones most unfamiliar to me: Allidap and Ryzen. I wanna see how will these youngbloods deal with the champions, the Execration we’ve known for so long. Talagang nakaka-curious: Paano sila makakasabay with these MSC champions?

John "Jeyemtzy" Optana: I’m looking forward to Kelra. Kasi siya yung parang rookie of the year, or co-rookie of the year with Edward of Blacklist. But I’m still looking forward to Kelra’s improvement.

And maidagdag ko lang, parang OG yung dating neto, I wanna see the stars align talaga. Imagine Dian, Pakbet, and Zapnu winning the championship this season? It’s really a big thing for them kaya. Honestly, kung naka-record man ito, sinasabi ko na, Omega will win the championship this season. Omega will win this one.

