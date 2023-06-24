ANALYSIS: Who is our MSC 2023 Team of the Tournament?

WITH REGIONS outside of Southeast Asia joining the MSC, fans got a chance to witness the full prowess of the MLBB esports scene.

Players from outside SEA can finally stamp their mark, hoping to challenge the dominance of the Southeast Asia region, most especially the Philippines.

Would the likes of Fire Flux Impunity's Furkan "APEX47" Akbulut be a candidate for the MSC 2023 Team of the Tournament against the best of Southeast Asia? Here's who we have in mind for our team of the tournament.

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

Roamer - Kiboy (Onic Esports)

Was there any doubt? Given his finals MVP award and the clutch game winning setups he delivered against ECHO PH and Blacklist International, it was no surprise that Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando should be the roamer of the tournament.

If during the M4 World Championship, Kiboy was overshadowed by the likes of Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Min "Naomi" Ko, the MSC proved that Kiboy's name should echo around the battlefield.

Due to his valiant and heroic performances, the critics who brand Onic Esports as 'Kairi-esports' have now been silenced.

Honorable Mention/s: Ty "D7" Oudom (Burn X Flash), Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (Blacklist International)

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

Midlane - YUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! (Blacklist International)

For a player that made his debut in MOONTON's international tournaments, Kenneth Carl "Yue" Tadeo surely impressed the community to the point where his IGN was even memed during the broadcast.

The long 'YUEEEEEEE' battlecry courtesy of Neil "Midnight" De Guzman and the Blacklist Agent who Mara Aquino interviewed, have now been impaled into our memories and this was further enhanced by his overall performances in the MSC.

His Valentina has been a thorn to the opposition to the point where even Onic head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda had no choice but to respect ban his signature hero in the finale.

For a newcomer in the international scene, this was definitely a heroes welcome.

Honorable Mention/s: Gilang "SANZ" (Onic Esports), Alston "Sanji" Pabico (ECHO PH)

EXP Lane - Edward (Blacklist International)

This one is a tough call as both Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap and Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari have stood out in this tournament, while Kosal "ATM" Piseth has been knocking on the door.

Meanwhile, Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera raised a lot of 'what ifs' in the series against Onic Esports, but ultimately we'll go with Agent Zero given his significance for the Codebreakers.

There has been a lot of criticism with regards to Blacklist's hero pool in recent tournaments, but Edward manages to serve as the team's saving grace, given his overall fluidity.

Agent Zero can do it all, from harassing a major threat as seen in the finale against Onic to disrupting the opposition's gameplan against Burn X Flash and given his overall impact, Edward deserves to be the EXP laner of the tournament.

Honorable Mention/s: Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari (Onic Esports), Kosal "ATM" Piseth (Burn X Flash), Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera (EVOS Legends)

PHOTO: MPL Indonesia

Jungler - Kairi (Onic Esports)

Against the two Filipino squads, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol played like a god among men. In the Porcupine's battle against the Orcas, Kairi's bedazzled the opposition, even styling in front of the likes of Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales.

Then in the matchup against Blacklist International, Coach Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani and gold laner Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales were left stunned with the masterclass he delivered.

Kairi seemed unstoppable in this tournament and his mechanical prowess has reached a zenith given the improvements from his teammates. No matter what heroes he uses, whether utilities or assassins, Kairi soared high in the MSC.

Honorable Mention/s: Sour "CHMA" Mara (Burn X Flash), Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno (ECHO PH)

Gold Lane - Bennyqt (ECHO PH)

While Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales struggled against Onic Esports, he did manage to stand his ground in that series, plus he delivered some impressive outings against the likes of Todak and Burn X Flash.

Bagyong Benny's Wanwan and Karrie shredded the Malaysian squad, while his Harith was a pest against the Cambodian squad.

Though his role as a backdoor specialist has depleted, Benny could still be a thorn to the opposition. In one of the most stacked tournaments in terms of talented gold laners, Bennyqt still proved his class and prowess.

Honorable Mention/s: Mariusz "Donut" Tan (Burn X Flash), Calvin "CW" Winata (Onic Esports), Muhammad "CikuGais" Faud (Todak)

PHOTO: MOONTON Games



Head Coach - zMitch (Burn X Flash)

Despite Burn X Flash's homecourt advantage, the odds were against them from the beginning. By looking at how they performed during the M4 World Championship, there were doubts if the Flamers are capable of performing against foreign teams.

But these doubts were silenced as Burn defied the odds, finishing 2nd in a heavily stacked Group C, and 4th in the overall tournament, the highest achievement from a Cambodian-based team. They even swept RSG Slate SG in the first round as Coach Mitch "zMitch" Sato made the call the ban Yeo "Diablo" Lun's signature heroes.

They could've actually gotten farther given how they nearly won against the two Filipino squads and Coach zMitch should be lauded for the improvements he brought to the team.

One thing he needs to work on for this offseason...the team's tendencies to overextend.

Honorable Mention/s: Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda