ANALYSIS: What can we expect from the latest MLBB patch?

THE MLBB competitive scene might encounter a new twist as the latest 1.6.66 patch was released. Some heroes that we desperately want to see more of have now experienced a massive buff, while others were severely nerfed.

And there are other experiments that we could try with the hero and gameplay changes that took place.

Will we see some groundbreaking tricks in the succeeding weeks or better yet in the playoffs of the MPL Philippines? Here are some possibilities that might happen due to the recent updates, which you can try in your classic or perhaps ranked matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN





Continue reading below ↓

Aggressive roamers become a priority pick

Game Description: We want to prevent Roamers from falling too far behind in levels early on. New Effect: The extra EXP granted by the Roaming Footwear is now doubled in the first 2 min.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Doubled in the first 2 minutes?

Now that’s good news for aggressive roamers like Natalia as they could easily rack up their EXP by stealing jungle objectives, getting kills, and even sitting idly on the bush. I wonder how Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy will be feeling about this?

But it’s not only Natalia who might enjoy the current patch as Hilda has experienced massive changes as seen below.

Skill 2

Base Damage: 185-285 >> 210-360

Cooldown: 9s >> 8-6s

Dash distance slightly increased; skill casting experience optimized.

Ultimate

Revamped: Hilda gains a permanent stack on each kill or assist (up to 8 stacks) >> Hilda’s skill and basic attack applies a mark to the target on hit (up to 6 stacks)

Continue reading below ↓

Base Damage: 800-1000 >> 600-1000

Damage Increase Per Stack: 25-35 >> 2.5-4.5% of the Target’s Max HP

Damage Increase at Full Stacks: 50% Total Damage >> 5-9% of the Target’s Max HP (that is, deals damage equal to 20-36% of the target’s Max HP in total)

Based on the changes she received, Hilda becomes a roaming damage threat, who could serve as an intimidating factor with her pokes.

Then there's Chou — always a staple in the competitive scene — who will most definitely benefit from the early EXP boost.

Given these factors, it’s possible for teams to focus heavily on defensive supports to protect their junglers.





Continue reading below ↓

A more complex KJ combo?

Game Description: Petrify – Cooldown decreased from 90s to 75s

While the Johnson and Kadita combo was already deciphered by RSG Philippines when they thwarted Onic PH, a new game plan might emerge, especially with the changes that took place.

With Petrify receiving a lower cooldown, teams could ruthlessly invade the jungle with the dreaded KJ combo and, combined that with Johnson’s first skill and Kadita’s 2nd skill, expect stun grenades left and right.

Then there’s the buff that Johnson received in his 2nd skill.

Cooldown: 11-8.5s >> 10-8s

Damage: 100-175 + 40% Magic Power >> 80-180 + 60% Magic Power

New Effect: Enemies hit by Johnson’s Skill 2 will take 15% increased damage from the next attack (up to 45%).

New Effect: Damage dealt to creeps is increased by 50%

Ultimate Max Damage: 525-875 + 280% Magic Power >> 450-750 + 280% Magic Power

Continue reading below ↓

Sustained Damage: 80-120 + 20% Magic Power >> 60-100 + 20% Magic Power

That 15 percent increased damage looks disgusting, especially when combined with a timely assault from the Ocean Queen.

Though this change might potentially introduce more memeworthy moments from the KJ combo, RSG’s antics might still be effective, since it relied on proper positioning on the counterattack.





Continue reading below ↓

Tank heroes switching roles?

With the changes rolled out on their favored heroes, this is something that might entice tank users to try other roles in their ranked games.

Earlier, we mentioned Hilda and while she might become a roaming threat given her movement speed boost, as well as the increased damage on her 2nd skill and revamped ultimate. She might even end up being a solid EXP lane option.

Then there’s Johnson, who, based on his new effects indicated earlier, might be a lethal jungling option. Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario lived up to his utility jungler role as he experimented on using this hero in the jungle even before the patch update took place.

But these aren’t the only options that might make the potential shift to the core role. Just look at what happened to Grock.

Removed Effect: Grock gains extra Magic Defense when near a wall.

Continue reading below ↓

New Effect: Grock gains 0.6 Physical Defense for each point of extra Physical Attack he possesses. HP Regen When Near a Wall: 16-39 >> 22-90

These changes might allow Grock to be laned against marksman heroes or any physical damage type EXP laner. Pair that with the recently revamped Blade Armor with crit damage reduction, and Grock becomes the ultimate anti-physical juggernaut.

However, he is still vulnerable to mage users due to the removed effect, making him a risky first or second pick option.





Continue reading below ↓

Masha’s time to shine

Was there any doubt you'd see her on this list? I mean, just look at what happened to her.

Attributes

Now each of Masha’s HP bars can enjoy 100% of Masha’s extra HP.

HP Growth: 52 >> 165

Passive

Extra Attack Speed Per 1% HP Lost: 1% >> 1.8%; Max Extra Attack Speed: 80% >> 180%

Energy Regen greatly reduced.

Skill 1

Base Damage: 120 >> 75

Extra Damage: 1%-2.5% of the Target’s Max HP >> 1.5%-3.5% of Masha’s Max HP

HP Cost: 1%-1.5% of 3 HP Bars >> 3% of 1 HP Bar

Skill 2

The energy shock can now penetrate minions.

Ultimate

Damage: 100% Physical Attack + 15%-25% of the Target’s Max HP >> 500-700 + 30%-50% of Masha’s Extra Max HP

HP Cost: 30% >> 50%

An increased attack speed, an HP spurt, a high damage output on her ultimate — expect to see this hero reappear once again on the sidelanes.

Continue reading below ↓

However, according to a livestream from Caisam “Wolf” Nopueto, there could be a secret strategy that teams have with Masha. My gut feel tells me of a jungle Masha, but there could be some secrets that are worth uncovering.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.