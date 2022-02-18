ANALYSIS: Decks you can try in Legends of Runeterra's latest expansion

WITH every new expansion in any card game comes a whole new wave of flavorful decks to play. For Riot’s Legends of Runeterra, it's no different, and with a total of four new champions and a whole slew of new spells, playing Ranked in the next couple of months is going to be a rollercoaster ride.

So what are some of the funnest if not winningest decks you can play in ‘A Curious Journey’?

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yordles On Steroids - Poppy and Galio

Card combo: CECQCAYABYAQIAACAICQACIMAMAQACILDUDAKCRJGFBHRJQB5MAQAAIBAIAAO

This deck provides a lot of small units that are easily buffable with Poppy, Yordle Captain, and Yordle Smith. Poppy was already an effective champion in the last expansion, but the addition of Galio and his new mechanics make this deck even better. With high health followers like Petricite Broadwing and Galio himself added, the deck has a lot more oomph in the mid game.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fluffy Armada - Gnar and Swain

Card combo: CECACAYDBUBACAZOG4BQEAYBA4EQKBIKGGQQDJABUYA26AICAEBAGCABAUFA4AYBAEBQIAIEAMBACBIKAE



Swain is back and this time he has the fluffy support of Gnar to back him up. The deck is basically similar to the Swain and Teemo deck of ages past. It even has Poison Dart that will synergize well with Gnar. Gnar is a complete upgrade over Teemo for Swain as a partner though. Pokey Stick helps with a lot in the early game and leveling up Gnar lets you control the board with ease. In the late game, you’ll have the leveled-up Swain and Leviathan to help close things out.

Continue reading below ↓

Heal The DPS - Fiora and Soraka

Card combo: CEBQGAYJGM2DOAQFAAGBIAYBAAFRULIDAICQACQTAQBQSEZDFU6AEAYAAYHAA



Fiora is an underpowered champion in Legends of Runeterra. Now that’s out of the way, Fiora has a lot more potential this time around to be run as a fun deck. Lots of decks in this expansion have a lot of small bodies in terms of followers. Make them regret trying to flood your board by showing them Fiora’s blade and your eventual win condition. Soraka’s card draw and heals allows a much better ramp for the Demacian duelist. If you don’t get enough duels in favor of Fiora, the added utility of Star Spring and Durand Architect will help your late game.

Continue reading below ↓

What are your favorite new cards so far from the new expansion in Legends of Runeterra?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.