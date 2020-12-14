Alodia & Co. place 5th in ‘Wild Rift’ Pentaboom showdown, take home $3.5K

FIVE of the country’s top streamers and artists joined forces to represent the country in Riot Games Southeast Asia’s Pentaboom Wild Rift Showmatch for charity.

Team Phoenix was made up of Alodia Gosiengfiao, Ashley Goshiengfiao, Dexie Diaz, actor James Reid, and beauty queen Megan Young, and went against other celebrity-studded teams in Southeast Asia in the first-ever Pentaboom Showdown champion. At stake was a piece of the $66,500 (more than P3.2 million) prize pool for the League of Legends: Wild Rift tourney.

The team failed to make an impact on the first day, ending the group stage with a 0-3 record as they were slotted into a “group of death,” along with teams from Thailand, Malaysia, and eventual champions Vietnam.

Team PH delivered a better performance during the knockout stage, getting an early lead against Group B’s first placer Indonesia. But a botched team fight around the drake at the 12-minute mark evened out the game for Indonesia, who eventually snowballed their way to a 19-minute win.

The Filipino team bowed out at fifth place out of eight teams, nabbing $3,500 (more than PHP 160,000) from the total prize pool.

Vietnam swept Indonesia, 3-0, in the tournament’s finals. The Viets won the lion’s share of the prize pool at $20,000 (more than P960,000), as well as five new SecretLabs OMEGA League of Legends Collection gaming chairs. The Indonesian took home $15,000 (more than P722,000) as the second placer.

The Pentaboom Showdown is part of Riot Games Southeast Asia’s celebration of League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Regional Open Beta launch. Aside from the Showmatch Riot Games has also donated $60,000 (more than P2.8 million) to five different charities in the region.

