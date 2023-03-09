Alliance Games is back, bigger and better for its third season

ACADARENA, the Iloilo-born campus gaming and esports organization supporting 700+ schools across the Philippines, recently announced the third season of the largest Scholastic Esports League, Alliance Games.

This March, esports athletes from universities across the Philippines will battle head to head in the following titles: League of Legends PC, VALORANT, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. AcadArena also announced that they increased more slots per campus - athletic programs and academic clubs, from both high school and college, are now encouraged to all send representatives.

“We’ve made significant changes to the Alliance Games’ format for it to be more impactful for students and administrators alike. We’re constantly innovating our projects to make sure we can continue supporting the Philippine competitive esports ecosystem 5-10 years from now,” AcadArena Chief Operating Officer Ariane Lim said.

Alliance Games is AcadArena’s annual esports league for student gamers. There, students are able to build communities and empower each other through gaming and teamwork. In the past year, AcadArena was able to gather over 3,360 students across the Philippines to participate in Alliance Games.

“We’re expecting more students to join this year. We look forward to seeing the student gaming community come together for Alliance Games,” says Lim.

Alliance Games will open registration for the first Trial on March 10. Succeeding trial registrations will be on March 17, 24, and 31. Group stages will be held throughout April, and finally, Alliance Games will culminate with an on-stage LAN playoff at CONQuest Festival where the top six teams will battle across all major esports titles.

Those interested in joining Alliance Games may register at https://esports.acadarena.com.

AcadArena celebrates 4th anniversary

This 2023, AcadArena is celebrating its 4th year anniversary. The organization recently celebrated its founding at the Dessert Museum with over 500 attendees that included students, esports and gaming personalities, and industry professionals. A series of anniversary events organized by Alliance organizations were also held throughout the week in Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Naga.

“We are very excited to see where this growth will take AcadArena. More than the bigger and better ventures such as Alliance Games and CONQuest, we’re also seeing tremendous growth in membership signups, partner schools, and partner organizations. Now, AcadArena stands at 200,000 student members across 1600 partner schools,” says Chief Growth Officer & Chief Finance Officer Justin Banusing.

On the other hand, for AcadArena Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hoang, AcadArena’s growth means more educational institutions will start embracing gaming and esports even more.

“Our 4-year presence in the Philippines signifies our commitment to empowering student gamers and leaders across the country and Southeast Asia through the communities, seminars, and nationwide events that we organize. We look forward to building the campus esports industry in the Philippines and hopefully, expand across the globe,” says Hoang.

Alongside Alliance Games, AcadArena is also organizing CONQuest, one of the largest festivals celebrating gaming, music, and pop culture. CONQuest will happen on June 2-4, 2023 with Valkyrae, Fuslie, AntonyChenn, Kyedae, and James Reid set to make appearances.