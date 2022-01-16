Alleged cheating scandal? LuponWXC issues official statement regarding incident

ESPORTS organization LuponWXC officially released their official statement regarding a controversial incident that they are, for now, releasing few details about.

An alleged controversial incident forced the esports content creation org to release an official statement on their Facebook page, stating that they are aware of issues centering on some of their employees and moderators.

They initially stated that they were misled.

“LuponWXC conducted an initial investigation, however it was later found that the initial information given to us was false and pointed to more wrongdoing on the part of various people,” the statement said.

This forced them to dig deep to decide on the necessary course of action.

“After conducting a more thorough investigation and speaking with persons involved, we have determined that their actions are not in line with LuponWXC’s values and principles.”

This eventually led to the termination of the employees caught under fire.

“Effective immediately, we are terminating the people involved. LuponWXC is committed to creating a safe environment for all. Since the start of the company in 2016, we have lived by the principle, 'You can never go wrong in doing right,'” said the organization.

Alleged cheating scandal about LuponWXC employee

Though Lupon didn’t mention any specific details, there were hints on Twitter from an unnamed source.

This account, which names individuals associated with the organization, as well as the org itself, voiced out frustrations that this individual was cheating on his girlfriend in favor of “walk-ins.”

“MAY JOWA NA PERO PUMATOL PARIN SA PAWALK, NAKALIVE PA SA DISCORD HABANG UMI-EUT NG IBA’T IBANG BABAE HABANG PINAPANOOD NG TROPA,” went one of the heated tweets.

Numerous screenshots were also posted that were allegedly chats participated in by the employee.

“Wow po ng po bago kumadyot? Galang yarn? Maginoo pero medyo bastos?" accused another tweet posted in the lengthy thread. "Concerned ka pa sa fare nung walker. Sabagay, technical director ka nga pala ng isang e-games industry company na puro kunsintidor din, right? Pero ultimo pangkain mo at pamasahe papunta sa jowa mo inuutang mo.”

The account went on: “Na di mo mabayaran hanggang ngayon. Pati mga tropa mo iniiscam mo. Tinuturuan mo pa mangupit jowa mo para di ka makapagbayad? Tigas ng mukha mo.”

Names were eventually revealed in the Twitter missive.

The account further alleged that this was all reported to a "streaming page" named "L*p*n."

"[A]nd guess what sinabi ng boss nya? “Hayaan mo lang mamatay yung issue mapapagod din yang haters mo.”

The account added: “Wow, haters? Enabler kang bwakanangina mo!!! May anak ka pa namang babae!!!!”

