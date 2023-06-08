Alleged cheating issues resurface between V33Wise and former LoL teammate

A VIDEO posted by Spin.ph's Abo Limos in his personal TikTok account, where he interviewed Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, has led to a massive debacle in social media.

In the video, The Queen explained how she ended up meeting Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

"Actually hindi kami sobrang magkasama kase may common friend kami, si Dlar. Doon kami nagkakilala dahil kay Dlar," she started. "Siya yung part ng Dream High, sina Dlar, Coach Lift, sila talaga yung OG na Dream High tapos tsaka lang kami pumasok doon nang dahil kay Dlar."

However as the video went viral, there were alleged narratives that were leaked. Before V33Wise became a part of Mobile Legends, they were once competing as League of Legends players.

Upon seeing the video, various members from the community typed: "LOL community knows."

By looking at the public posts from League of Legends player Carlie Valderrama and Blacklist International's Wise, it can be hinted that the two of them were once in a relationship. A credible source informed Spin.ph that OhMyV33nus allegedly 'retri-ed' Wise from Carlie.

Carlie published a lengthy post about their years with the V33Wise tandem.

Carlie reveals a traumatic experience with the team

Carlie was once a part of the Divas roster in the Philippine League of Legends community, where they teamed up with V33Wise.

Given the alleged cheating incident, Carlie was left devasted and decided to remain silent.

"Kaya masakit din po sa part ko na ganoon po ang naging bunga ng pagkakaibigan namen, kaya I decided na manahimik na lang ng ilang years and leave Divas kahit na sobrang sakit para sa akin kasi minahal ko din yan si V33 at alam ko magkakaroon lang ng i-langan.

It was such a traumatic incident for Carlie and things grew worse when they were harassed for the incident. Instead of firing back from the insults, Carlie decided to absorb the punches.

"Hindi rin madali yung nangyari sa amin ni V33. Biruin mo yung humiliation na natanggap ko for almost five years simula na yon yung pang-aasar na yan, post ,tag ,chismis yan," reflected Carlie.

"Hindi na nawala and I pretend na sabayan na lang yung mga ganoon na magpanggap na okay lang ako. Wala e, ang sakit kasi na need kong masanay na laging ganyan na lang na everytime na may lalabas na vid or pic nila, aasarin ako ng mga tao na kailangan ko na lang sabayan yung trip, biruin mo yung trauma and all."

And for those who questioned Carlie's relationship with Wise as pedophilia or grooming due to hearsay rumors, here's what Valderrama has to say.

"Legal kami both side kaya huwag sana kayo magbitaw ng word na "pedo" at ayoko na lang din po magsalita regarding po sa kung paano kami nag-breakup and yung issue sa aming tatlo. Ang pangit lang din po kasi is wala pong closure na nangyari sa amin including V33. Never nila ako in-approach, biglang blocked na lang nangyari kaya ang gulo lang din," reiterated Carlie.

Wise talks about the issue

With social media erupting from the issues stemming from the past, Wise decided to express his side of the story.

The Blacklist jungler didn't mince his words saying: "Hiniwalayan na kita (Carlie). Walang agawan na nangyari. Single ako noon."

Eventually he narrated that Carlie allegedly cheated on Wise.

"Para linawin lang yung nangyari noong panahon na iyon inamin niya sa akin na may nangyari sa kanila noong teammate niya na pro player ngayon ng WR (Wild Rift). Tapos after noon ci-nutoff ko na yung communication at hiniwalayan ko na siya."

In the end, Wise wanted these incidents from the past to lie down.

"Tigil na natin tong issue na to, wag na magparamdam pag kinalimutan na."

Carlie responds back

Hours after Wise reacted, Carlie decided to publish a post which seemed as if they were responding to the Blacklist jungler's narrative.

Screenshots were revealed of a heated public chat between Carlie and Wise, as the former further dug deep into the past.

"Ayoko na sana magsalita pa about nga doon sa issue ng breakup namin, sorry DJ (Wise) pero ang kapal naman ng mukha mong palabasin na ako ang cheater. Nagpakumbaba ako today binabaan ko nanaman ulit pride ko para sa inyo tapos ngayon gaganitihin mo ako?" replied Carlie.

Then when it came to Carlie's alleged cheating moment with a pro player, the former Divas player denied the allegations.

"Hindi naman ata tama yan nililinis ko lang pangalan ko dito kasi naagrabyado din ako pero yung sasabihin mong nakipaglandian ako sa pro player? Hindi naman yata tama yun sa pagkakaalam ko. Noong inamin ko yan sa iyo umamin ka din about sa inyo ni V33 at nagkaayos tayo. Malinaw na malinaw sa atin parehas na mag-move on tayo doon pero anong ginawa mo?"

Then out of frustration, Carlie didn't hesitate to call out Wise's flaws.

"Dinedma mo ako diba noong time na magkasama na kayo ni V33? Hindi ka na nag-reply sa mga chats ko and all, kaya huwag mo akong babaliktarin DJ (Wise). Never ako nagsalita at mamahiya ng tao ngayong sumosobra ka na."

"Ang kapal talga ng mukha. Kahit kailan wala kang pagbabago, yung ka-toxican mo sa buhay at yang linis-linisan mo yan ganyan ka ka-bipolar na tao kapal ng mukha mong pahiyain mo ako sa socmed."

In the end, Carlie contacted OhMyV33nus to finally come to terms after some heated online exchanges.