MPL PH S12 playoffs to be held in EVM Convention Center

THE MPL PH Playoffs are fast approaching and fans can get a chance to enjoy the spectacle with the league announcing the venue as well as the ticket prices.

For fans who have grinded their way to attend the playoffs in the SMX Convention Center, located near the Mall of Asia arena, this season's playoffs will see a different atmosphere as it will be held in the EVM Covention Center in Quezon City.

The playoffs will occur from October 25 to 29.

Besides the date and location of the playoffs, the MPL likewise introduced the pricelist for the tickets.

Diehard fans can try the mythic super pass, which costs Php2,799. Attendees who secured these passes will have access to all playoff matches, and will likewise receive a logo patch, tote bag, and lanyard.

Alternatively, fans can also purchase the legend gold pass, priced at Php799. Fans who opted for this ticket are only limited to watching all the matches for a specific day, while receiving only a logo patch.

The MPL also revealed the early bird ticket sale and fans can reserve through the following link.

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

Playoff contenders and hopefuls

So far, only four teams have already secured their playoff spots namely the defending champs ECHO PH, the resurging AP.Bren and RSG Philippines, and the revamped Blacklist International.

Only two slots remain, which are heavily contested by Onic Philippines, Omega Esports, and Minana EVOS.

The outcome of Week 6 will determine on who gets the final two slots.

