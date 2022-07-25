It's been smooth sailing for Pirates so far. But will Lyceum continue unbeaten ML run?

UNBEATEN Lyceum of the Philippines University carries the biggest target on its back as eight teams begin the race to the championship in the highly-anticipated Season 1 playoffs of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends tourney.



As the No. 1 seed in the upper bracket after a 9-0 wipeout of the elimination round, the Pirates want no let-up in a smooth sail to the next round with no less than the CCE title as the ultimate goal in mind.

It will be a fitting follow-up to their Varsity Cup conquest last year.

CCE inaugural season will culminate in finals this Thursday

All eyes will be on the Pirates led by Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes, Paul Adrienne “Fae” Huang and Remarch “Lust” Eusebio, who took turns in turns in capturing MVP honors in their dominant elims run highlighted by the fastest match (8 mins) win against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.



Also included in their romp was a 16-minute win against the Chiefs, making the odds heavier in their favor to re-assert mastery especially in the crucial playoffs.



With Alfonso Clemence “GARCI” Sales (Dyrroth), Marc Joseph “Marc” Balcit (Claude) and Ralph Joshua “Alas” Araz (Khufra) providing coverage, Lyceum is keen on replicating its 17-6 victory over Arellano in their first meeting.



The Chiefs, however, are not to hand it to the Pirates on a silver platter without a fight – assuring to wage an all-out challenge to land a massive upset entering the next round.



Headlining that Arellano’s resistance bid are siblings Zhyruzz Karl “Ryuuji” Asistin, Zhyrence Karl “Rence” Asistin, Allen Eyrish “AL LEN” Garcia, Carl Danrev “Lrac” Lucero, Timotheo Ryan “ggwp” Sagado, Nathaniel “Bebang” Halagpas” and Patrick Erick “Haintani Ran” Isip.



The playoffs will run until Tuesday before the explosive championship round on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall in Pasay City for the first crown of CCE, which is headed by Waiyip Chong as commissioner and Stanley Lao as president.

