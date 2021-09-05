The crossover you didn’t know you needed: Money Heist and Watch Dogs Legion

WITH new episodes of Money Heist — a.k.a. La Casa de Papel — dropping on Netflix this weekend, you may have already binge-watched the first part of the highly anticipated final season… and left wanting for more.

To fill that heist-shaped hole in your heart (at least until the show finally wraps up on November), you can get a chance to play your bank-robbing fantasies in Watch Dogs: Legion with a special themed, free co-op mission for the game’s online mode.

As in the show, you and three friends will don the series’ signature red jumpsuits and Dali masks to knock off a bank. In keeping with the Watch Dogs’ techno-hacker themes, you won’t be stealing hard cash or gold — you’ll be stealing crypto, as villainous forces have taken the Bank of England network to store illegal currency.

Completing the mission (entitled “Paperless”) will earn you an exclusive skin for recruits.

If you haven’t tried the game yet, Watch Dogs: Legion is currently free to play on PC and PlayStation. The game’s free period will extend up to September 7. The progress you make in this free period will carry over if you decide you like the game and purchase it.

Fans have currently propelled Money Heist to the top of Twitter's trending charts.

