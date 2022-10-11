Akosi Dogie, Aj show off Tarzan-themed maternity shoot

AFTER ANNOUNCING that their soon-to-be-born baby is a boy, esports couple Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio and April Joy "Aj" Barrueso proudly showed off their maternity shoot in a new vlog from the MPL-PH impresario.
The shoot was inspired by the fictional feral child Tarzan, and according to AJ, it was Dogie's idea to go for the jungle-themed shoot.
"Sino ba nag-isip ng Tarzan?" asked Dogie, to which his partner replied: "Ikaw!"
WATCH: Maternity shoot of Akosi Dogie
While the theme was centered on Tarzan, Aj revealed on her personal vlog that she had actually wanted an MLBB-centered shoot. She even joked about Nexplay's Arvin "Toriyama" Recio being a part of the shoot as a tarsier.
In her Facebook post, Aj credited Aaron Lee for the makeup and Pat Clarino for styling.
The shoot was conducted both indoors and outdoors. The highlight of the video was undoubtedly Dogie's kiss, hanging upside down on a tree.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.