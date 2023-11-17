Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 17
    Esports

    AK secures US visa for Tekken World Tour Last Chance Qualifiers

    AK is getting ready for the next battle
    by Carlos Pineda
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AK, Tekken World Tour

    FOUR MONTHS AGO, Alexandre "AK" Laverez' dream of becoming a world Tekken champion was placed under jeopardy as he failed to compete in the Evolution Championship Series (EVO 2023), due to US visa issues.

    But now with his recent announcement, it seems the Filipino Tekken legend can now compete in the world stage as he finally prevailed over the US Embassy.

    His recent post showcased the 1-0 scoreline against the Embassy, saying: "Never give up! Salamat sa lahat ng tulong, payo, kwento, message, tawa, iyak at kung ano-ano pa. Na-rage art finish din natin sa wakas. Kitakits sa TWT LCQ!"

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    AK was referring to the Tekken World Tour Last Chance Qualifier, a tournament held before the grand stage of the King of the Iron Fists. The LCQ will be held on January 12, 2024 in The Civic Theatre in New Orleans, USA.

    It won't be an easy task as only one player will proceed from the Last Chance Qualifiers.

    And in case AK does carry on with his journey, he'll face 19 of the best Tekken players of the world which includes Pakistan's Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique and South Korea's Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon.

    It will be a long and ardous journey for the Filipino Tekken player, but at least a glimmer of hope has arrived.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AK, Tekken World Tour

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again