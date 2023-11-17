AK secures US visa for Tekken World Tour Last Chance Qualifiers

FOUR MONTHS AGO, Alexandre "AK" Laverez' dream of becoming a world Tekken champion was placed under jeopardy as he failed to compete in the Evolution Championship Series (EVO 2023), due to US visa issues.

But now with his recent announcement, it seems the Filipino Tekken legend can now compete in the world stage as he finally prevailed over the US Embassy.

His recent post showcased the 1-0 scoreline against the Embassy, saying: "Never give up! Salamat sa lahat ng tulong, payo, kwento, message, tawa, iyak at kung ano-ano pa. Na-rage art finish din natin sa wakas. Kitakits sa TWT LCQ!"

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

AK was referring to the Tekken World Tour Last Chance Qualifier, a tournament held before the grand stage of the King of the Iron Fists. The LCQ will be held on January 12, 2024 in The Civic Theatre in New Orleans, USA.

It won't be an easy task as only one player will proceed from the Last Chance Qualifiers.

And in case AK does carry on with his journey, he'll face 19 of the best Tekken players of the world which includes Pakistan's Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique and South Korea's Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon.

It will be a long and ardous journey for the Filipino Tekken player, but at least a glimmer of hope has arrived.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph