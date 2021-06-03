After Wild Rift, it's Valorant's turn to go mobile

RIOT GAMES has confirmed that it is bringing its tactical first-person shooter Valorant to mobile devices.

The confirmation comes as part of the game’s one year anniversary, and amid months of rumors of the supposed project.

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” Valorant executive producer Anna “Riot SuperCakes” Donlon reportedly said.

“To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with VALORANT is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players."

Valorant will be the latest Riot title that will have its own mobile port. Riot Games has successfully ported League of Legends to mobile with League of Legends: Wild Rift, with pro leagues already being organized in the Philippines thanks to an exclusive partnership with Mineski.

Additionally, its auto-chess game Teamfight Tactics, and card game Legends of Runeterra have also gotten their own mobile ports.

In an interview with US outlet Polygon, SuperCakes expounded on how they came about with the idea of porting the game to mobile.

“We didn’t start out with ‘We’re making Valorant on mobile,’ we started out with ‘Can we make Valorant on mobile?’ with a lot of skepticism,” SuperCakes told Polygon. “For us, whatever you get out of playing on PC, you should get out of playing Valorant on mobile. But we have to recognize that the mobile player need is different.”

She further added that they will not be compromising the PC experience for the mobile version, but they won’t be shipping out a poorly made mobile port either.

As to whether or not cross-play between mobile and PC will be possible, Donlon has stated that it is not part of the plan as of the moment.

While she did not reveal any dates for the launch, SuperCakes has told Polygon that they are estimating a 2022 release date.

“We’re not confirming dates, but hopefully that’s something we’ll be able to see in year two.”

