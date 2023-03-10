After the birth of his daughter, Bennyqt reveals major adjustments in ECHO's camp

A FEW DAYS AGO, ECHO PH gold laner, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales announced that he is officially a father with the birth of his daughter, who he named after one of the most banned heroes in Season 11, Wanwan.

"Hi Wanwan dito ka na mismo manunuod mga games ni daddy hindi na sa tyan ni mommy. Wala ka pang 24hrs dito pero sobrang LOVE NA LOVE NA LOVE KITA. SUPER CUTE MO..... I LOVE YOU!" said Bennyqt's post.

Many notable personalities in the MLBB scene congratulated Bennyqt for this milestone, and while this is a moment in life that's worth celebrating, this could prove to be a challenge for Bennyqt and for ECHO PH in Week 4, as they could end up overwhelmed and distracted.

But a 2-1 victory over Omega Esports in the regular season is proof that ECHO isn't fazed by the challenges ahead. Bennyqt alongside his teammates had a solid outing despite encountering heavy resistance from Duane "Kelra" Pillas and an improved Mico "Mikko" Tabangay.

After surviving against Omega Esports, Bennyqt revealed in the post-match press conference how grateful he was for his teammates, who understood his situation.

Major adjustments for ECHO PH

With Wanwan being born into this world, ECHO had to undergo severe adjustment in their training regiment.

“Actually sa ngayon po meron pong adjustments sa practice namin, and very thankful ako sa management tsaka coaching staff na naintindihan nila yung situation ko ngayon and kahit hindi ako [masyadong] nagpra-practice sa scrims," revealed the M4 finals MVP.

Yet despite his absence, ECHO managed to produce the best results in their scrimmages.

"Masaya po na nananalo po kami sa bawat scrims po namin kahit...medyo malabo po yung comms pa minsan. Alam ko na yung team ko na iniisip pa din nila na nandun pa ako sa kanila."

And the optimistic results in scrims translated well in Season 11 as ECHO managed to steamroll each opposition. Currently standing at 6-0 with 16 points, the Orcas managed to weather the challenges ahead.