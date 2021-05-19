After OG 'recruits' June Mar, Team Secret 'calls up' Greg Slaughter

AND the Dota 2 call ups continue.

After storied The International champs OG snapped up June Mar Fajardo in a series of viral memes, Team Secret reached out to another PBA star: Greg Slaughter.

On Twitter, Team Secret replied to OG’s tweet that tagged June Mar Fajardo’s AHOSGaming with a recruitment announcement of their own. They even included an edited picture of Gregzilla in Team Secret colors.

“Greg Slaughter vs Junmar, coming to the Lower Division soon,” shared the Dota 2 team on Facebook.

Just like June Mar, the new NorthPort big man was game enough to ride on the joke.

“Sign me up!!” replied his official FB account to Team Secret’s post.

Like fellow PBA players Fajardo and Marc Pingris, Greg Slaughter is a big Dota fan. In 2018, when Slaughter and Fajardo blew out Gilas as part of the Visayas All-Stars, he told Spin.ph, “[June Mar and I] win a lot together in Dota, I think we make a good team.”

Like OG, Team Secret is a European Dota 2 team currently competing in the Dreamleague Season 15 DPC. Just today (Manila time), they knocked out Germany’s Brame, 2-0, and will next face the winners of the upcoming Team Liquid vs. OG match.

