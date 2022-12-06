After first day struggles, Blacklist Sibol moves on to IESF lower bracket finals

THE COMPETITION got tougher for Blacklist Sibol as the Codebreakers faced a contender in the lower bracket of the 2022 IESF.

Malaysia, made up of members from MPL-MY runner-ups Todak, could have posed a challenge. But the Codebreakers were too much for their rivals.

Sibol swept the series, 2-0, securing a ticket to the lower bracket finals. They will face Cambodia in the lower bracket finals.

Protecting Oheb at all costs in Blacklist Sibol match

The first day of the IESF revealed that Blacklist looked vulnerable whenever Kiel "Oheb" Soriano gets bursted down, but Sibol managed to make the necessary adjustments to keep him protected.

Banning the Kaja pick was important in Game 1, but it didn't just end there as their draft likewise focused on protecting the Filipino Sniper.

Two frontliners in Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Lolita and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's Barats were key in absorbing any incoming barrage. It helped that the latter had a strong crowd control presence to negate any potential mobile stomper like Wan "4Meyz" Usman's Yu Zhong.

To give Oheb space to push the lanes, Salic "Hadji" Imam would pop his ult, causing some zonal damage against any aggression.

While Malaysia tried desperately to defend as seen with their 11th minute, defensive play, Sibol managed to turn the tides and the other skirmishes and in the end, it was the Filipinos who prevailed in Game 1.

Ruthless aggression

If in Game 1, Blacklist relied on protecting Oheb, Game 2 saw the Codebreakers expand their gameplan. On the get go, Sibol charged towards the map with their Lolita and Kagura combo from V33nus and Hadji.

Initially, the Malaysian squad was overwhelmed by their aggression. However, the heroics from 4Meyz with his Fredrinn was the limelight from Todak.

With his Fredrinn absorbing most of the damage, Idreen Bin "Momo" Abdul Jamal's Irithiel were given free rein to attack, weakening the Codebreakers.

Due to his impact, Blacklist adjusted and given their lineup filled with mobile initiators like Guinevere, Benedetta, and Kagura, the Filipinos was able to find the response.

These three heroes charged towards the backlines, targeting Momo and Zikry Bin "Moon" Shamsuddin. With these heroes distracted, Sibol has so much space to engage.

Todak had no response from this approach, giving Sibol their 2-0 victory and their lower bracket finals berth.