After alleged issues, Blacklist terminates partnership with Lunatix

WITH A REPORT swirling around that Lunatix allegedly failed to support Blacklist's MDL organization, it was time for the Codebreakers to officially release a statement.

Blacklist International announced that it will immediately end their partnership with Team Lunatix.

"After going through an internal investigation, Blacklist International has decided to terminate our partnership with the Lunatix organization, effective immediately," as stated by the org.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Given their announcement, the org will be managing the MDL team.

"We will also be taking over the management of the MDL team from today until the end of the season. We hope you’ll support Blacklist Academy throughout the rest of their MDL season."

As the organization resolves the crisis, the MDL PH Committee has also placed their hand as well.

"We are aware of the situation concerning Blacklist Lunatix, and are currently investigating this issue. All teams are encouraged to prioritise player welfare to ensure that they are given the best platform to pursue professional esports growth."

"MDL Philippines is a development league that seeks to provide a safe space and opportunity for players to thrive, and are reaching out to the affected parties accordingly."

Blacklist Lunatix is currently last in the MDL PH standings.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph