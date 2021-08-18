Manny Pacquiao mobile game Fighting Pride enters open beta on August 20

DAYS before Manny Pacquiao challenges Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title, fans of the eight division boxing world champion will get a chance to retrace the senator's legendary career.

Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga is set for its Philippine open beta launch on Friday, with the sports-adventure mobile game depicting the life story of Pacman.

Ranida Games and OMG Inc. spearheaded the project, with the late boxing analyst Mike Ochosa writing the storyboard for the game.

Fighting Pride promises action-packed gameplay grounded on the struggles which made Pacquiao the legend he is today.

Among the milestones covered in the game are his days as an amateur fighter up to his professional career, game-ified, naturally, for players who are into mobile games.

The game can be downloaded for free for Android devices through the Google Play Store.

The Open Beta version will also feature Story and Online PvP modes and will offer over 65 stages in three chapters at launch, where players will "battle enemies based on different social ills that Manny Pacquiao has encountered in his life."

Fighting Pride comes from the makers of PBA Basketball Slam and BAYANI: Fighting Game, and is founded by CEO/studio head Ben Banta and head of business development Walter Manalo.

It is also made by OMG Games, led by Francis Macatulad and the late Ochosa. This was among Ochosa's final projects before he died last April.

